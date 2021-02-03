UW-Stout women’s basketball got double-digit points out of its entire starting lineup, led by Tess Johnson with 15, to best UW-River Falls 84-77 in the team’s season opener Wednesday in River Falls.
Erin O’Brien also added 14 points off the bench for the Blue Devils, tying starter Anna Mutch for second on the team in scoring, in the triumph.
Haylee Yaeger had 12 points and Lizzy Olsem notched 10 as UW-Stout outscored the Falcons in the first, third and fourth quarters.
UW-River Falls had four players score ten or more, led by 16 from Colie Justice. The Blue Devils held the Falcons to 11% shooting from 3-point range.
Men’s basketball
UW-La Crosse 62, UW-Eau Claire 43: Spencer Page scored 13 points and grabbed four boards, but it wasn’t enough to lift the Blugolds to a victory in their season debut. UW-Eau Claire was held to 25% shooting from the field and 20% from 3-point range.
UW-Eau Claire entered the break down 32-17, and, despite shooting slightly better in the second half than the first, saw the UW-La Crosse lead expand by the final buzzer.
Page, who went 4 for 11 from the field, was the only Blugold in double digits. Carter Brooks finished second on the team with seven points, while Brock Voigt grabbed a team-leading nine rebounds.
Ethan Anderson and Wyatt Cook scored 17 and 16 points for UW-La Crosse, respectively.
UW-River Falls 82, UW-Stout 77: The Blue Devils trailed by one in the final stages of the game, but a deep Falcon 3-pointer helped seal the deal for UW-River Falls.
Freshman Lovell Williams had a strong debut for UW-Stout, scoring a team-high 20 points on 6-for-9 shooting while dishing out four assists. Armani Tinsley, also making his Blue Devil debut after a transfer, finished with 15 points.
A pair of local products help sink the Blue Devils, with Eau Claire North grad Noah Hanson scoring 28 points and McDonell grad Alex Ohde notching 17.