TYreese Alexander recorded a double-double, scoring a career-high 22 points and grabbing a career-high 10 boards, to help UW-Stout men's basketball to an 81-72 victory against UW-River Falls Friday night in River Falls. The victory earned the Blue Devils a split in the two-game series with the Falcons.
Armani Tinsley notched 15 points and Lovell Williams had 10 as UW-Stout pulled away in the second half. The Blue Devils trailed by one entering the final frame, but went on a 13-3 run out of the break to take the lead.
McDonell grad Alex Ohde led UW-River Falls with 24 points, while Eau Claire North grad Noah Hanson finished second with 16.
UW-Stout will host the first game of the War on I-94 series with UW-Eau Claire on Wednesday. First tip is set for 7 p.m.
UW-La Crosse 64, UW-Eau Claire 56: Cam Kuepers scored 14 points for the Blugolds, but the Eagles earned a series sweep in UW-Eau Claire's home opener. It was the first game for the men played at the McPhee Strength and Performance Center.
The Blugolds led at the half and entering the final five minutes, but the offense sputtered in the closing moments in a game that featured 18 lead changes and 14 ties.
David Ijadimbola scored 12 points for UWEC, while Carter Brooks grabbed a game-high nine rebounds.
Women's basketball
UW-Eau Claire 64, UW-La Crosse 48: Jessie Ruden led the Blugolds in scoring, notching 22 as the team moved to 2-0 on the season. She helped the program earn its first season sweep against the Eagles since 2015-16.
Ruden shot 50% from the field and the Blugolds as a team shot 41% from deep in the triumph. Maizie Deihl scored 14 for UWEC, while Ellie Clayton added 13.
UW-Eau Claire will host UW-Stout on Wednesday.
UW-Stout 80, UW-River Falls 75: The Blue Devils erased a 15-point UW-River Falls lead in the final 12:30 of the game to earn a sweep of the Falcons in the team's first series of the season.
Erin O'Brien helped lead the comeback, scoring nine of her 21 points in the fourth quarter. It was second consecutive career high for the sophomore. Freshman Tess Johnson scored seven of her 17 points in the fourth, also earning a career high.
Rounding out the double-digit Blue Devil scorers were Haylee Yaeger (15 points) and Anna Mutch (12). Mutch scored the basket to give UW-Stout the lead with 2:04 remaining in the contest.