In the battle of the birds, UW-La Crosse and UW-River Falls both took to the air. The teams combined for 1,084 passing yards in a 63-49 victory for the Eagles on Saturday in River Falls.
After a surprisingly scoreless first half, La Crosse struck first when quarterback Evan Lewandowski led the Eagles 99 yards on 13 plays, eventually connecting with Cole Spieker on a five-yard touchdown pass.
From there, the onslaught of scoring began.
Lewandowski tallied five touchdown passes in the second quarter alone, leading the Eagles to a 35-21 halftime lead.
Out of the break, Lewandowski went right back to work, connecting with Cameron Sorenson for a 5-yard score less than a minute into the third quarter.
In total, Lewandowski racked up 591 passing yards with nine touchdowns and one interception. Sorenson and Spieker each scored thrice, tallying 297 yards and 209 yards each.
Falcons quarterback Ben Beckman wasn't too shabby on the other side, connecting on four touchdown passes with 493 yards. He also led River Falls on the ground, rushing for 54 yards and a ground score.
Whitewater 38, Stevens Point 0: The rout was on from the start. Just over two minutes into the game, UW-Whitewater's Jacob Erbs returned a fumble 46 yards for a score and UW-Stevens Point's offense was never able to respond, falling 38-0 to the Warhawks on Saturday in Stevens Point.
Whitewater running back Alex Peete led the way for the Warhawks, scoring an 11-yard touchdown in the second quarter to give Whitewater a 14-0 lead. It was the first of three scores for the junior back who rushed for 114 yards on the day.
The Warhawks needed a big day from Peete with quarterback Zach Oles struggling. The junior signal-caller threw three interceptions, with just 153 passing yards and no touchdowns.
Up 31-0 late in the fourth, Jaylon Edmonson wrapped up the game's scoring with a 5-yard touchdown run with 3:36 to go in the game.
Pointers' quarterback Matt Urmanski threw for 205 yards on 22-34 passing, but couldn't lead Stevens Point into the endzone.