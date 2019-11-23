The WIAC has one team remaining in the Division III football playoffs after UW-Oshkosh was unable to hold on to a major lead on Saturday. The Titans, led by quarterback and Cumberland native Kobe Berghammer, went up 31-7 at half thanks to a buzzer-beating 35-yard fumble recovery but weren’t able to stay ahead in a 38-37 first-round overtime loss to Central.
The Dutch scored 24 straight in the second half, eventually tying the game at 31 with 15 seconds remaining in regulation on a 34-yard pass from Blaine Hawkins to Erik Knaack.
Knaack caught another TD pass on the first possession of overtime, meaning Oshkosh needed to get to the end zone to extend the game. Berghammer led the Titans there, scoring on a 14-yard pass to Mitchell Gerend, but was unable to hit on a 2-point attempt to give Oshkosh the victory.
Berghammer finished with 179 yards passing, a team-leading 114 yards rushing and three total touchdowns.
UW-Whitewater, which hosted its first-round matchup, took care of business in a 35-10 victory against Monmouth. The Warhawks held the Fighting Scots to 172 yards and zero on the ground as they got out to a 28-0 lead before allowing a score.
Max Meylor threw for four touchdowns for Whitewater, ranked No. 7 in the latest D3football.com Top 25. Jarrod Ware and Alex Peete combined for 190 yards on the ground. Ronny Ponick, a Stanley-Boyd graduate, rushed for 17 yards on three carries.
The Warhawks will play Wartburg next Saturday in the second round, with a time and location yet to be determined.