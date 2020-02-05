UW-Oshkosh men’s basketball gave UW-Eau Claire all it could handle in the final minutes, nearly erasing a 10-point Blugold lead with 5:17 remaining in regulation.
But there’s a key word in there: Nearly.
Cole Rabedeaux scored 32 points and secured a near game-sealing steal with two seconds remaining to lift UW-Eau Claire to a 78-76 victory over the defending national champions Wednesday in Oshkosh.
The Blugolds showed last month they had the talent to handle UW-Oshkosh in a home loss at Zorn Arena. Despite a lopsided 82-66 final, UW-Eau Claire led during the second half and only fell away after failing to score a single point in the final five minutes and 13 seconds. This time, it wouldn’t slip away.
Rabedeaux hit a trio of 3-pointers, grabbed four defensive boards, dished out four assists and snagged three steals on the night. Spencer Page was the only Blugold besides Rabedeaux to finish in double digits, scoring 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field.
The Blugolds overcame a 25-point performance from the Titans’ big man, Jack Flynn. Adam Fravert also added 18 while Levi Borchert had 14.
Fravert dunked with 49 seconds remaining to close the deficit to 77-76, but Oshkosh couldn’t capitalize on its next possession after Rabedeaux missed a layup. Rabedeaux earned a steal that sent Page to the free throw line. Page hit one of two, but the Titans turned the ball over again in the closing seconds.
The Blugolds moved into a tie with UW-La Crosse for fourth in the WIAC standings at 5-4. They’ll get a shot at one of the teams ahead of them, 6-3 UW-Stevens Point, on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Zorn Arena.
Stout women cruise
Amber Fabeck scored 17 points and Liz Oswald added 13 as UW-Stout women’s basketball cruised to a 73-57 victory over winless-in-WIAC UW-River Falls. The Blue Devils led by as much as 20 on multiple occasions as they built on a 10-point halftime lead.
Stout controlled the glass, with Haylee Yaeger grabbing a game-high eight of the Blue Devils’ 39 boards, while the team set a new season high with 11 3-pointers. Fabeck led the way from downtown, hitting three times.
With the win, the Blue Devils are in a three-way tie for fourth in the league at 4-5. They stay on the road Sunday, this time traveling to UW-Platteville for a 3 p.m. tip.
Stout men lose lead
UW-Stout men’s basketball entered the break with a 50-41 advantage, but could not hold on thanks largely to a 23-0 UW-River Falls run in a 96-77 Falcons victory Wednesday night in Menomonie.
Julian Jackson led the way for the Falcons during the run, scoring eight points, while Noah Hanson led the team and all scorers with 21 on the night. The lead-erasing run lasted four minutes.
Jon Ciriacks led the Blue Devils with 15 points. Rounding out the double-digit scorers were Marcus Hill (13), Cliff McCray (12) and TYreese Alexander (11). The team shot well in the first half to build the favorable deficit, hitting 51% from the field, but saw that number drop to 29% in the second half.
UW-Stout hosts UW-Platteville on Saturday at 3 p.m.