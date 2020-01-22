Every UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball starter reached double digits in points, led by Cam Kuepers with 20, as the Blugolds bested UW-River Falls 81-73 for a second straight win.
The Blugolds forced the Falcons into 16 turnovers while frequently firing away from 3-point land. UWEC hit on 12 of its 30 deep shots for a 40% average, led by Kuepers with four 3-point makes.
Spencer Page had 16 points, Cole Rabedeaux and Blake Wacholz each had 13 and Carter Brooks added 12 to round out the double-digit club. The Blugolds overcame an efficient 27-point performance from UW-River Falls’ Julian Jackson.
The Blugolds host UW-La Crosse on Saturday at 5 p.m. for Youth Night, the team’s final tune-up before getting a shot at revenge against I-94 rival UW-Stout next Wednesday.
Stout men fall to top foe
UW-Stout men’s basketball was no match for one of the two teams tied for first in the WIAC standings, falling 74-60 against UW-La Crosse in Menomonie. The Eagles had four double-digit scorers, led by Wyatt Cook with 17 points, and held the Blue Devils to 39% shooting from the field.
Luke Geiger led UW-Stout with 20 points, while Jon Ciriacks had a relatively quiet night with 12 points on 3-of-6 shooting from the field. The Blue Devils turned the ball over 15 times, leading to 18 points the other way for UW-La Crosse.
The Blue Devils will look to snap a four-game losing streak when they travel to Stevens Point for a 7 p.m. tip with the Pointers on Saturday.
Devils women dig deep hole
UW-Stout women’s basketball scored only three points in the first quarter on a basket and a free throw, digging itself into a hole it wouldn’t get out of in a 64-45 loss at UW-La Crosse.
The Blue Devils worked a bit out of a 28-13 halftime deficit with a 20-15 run in the third quarter only to have the Eagles pull away with a 21-12 fourth.
Haley Yaeger led UW-Stout and all scorers with 14 points, while Kyah Steiner had 13 for UW-La Crosse. The result marked the second-straight loss for the Blue Devils, who fell 72-56 to UW-Whitewater on Saturday.
The squad looks to get back on track on Saturday when it hosts UW-Stevens Point at 3 p.m. on Alumni Day.