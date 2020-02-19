Shannan Watkins played hero for UW-Stout, hitting the shot to send the game into overtime and earning the game-sealing steal in UW-Stout women's basketball's 72-71 victory against UW-Stevens Point on Wednesday.
Amber Fabeck scored the game-winning basket on a 3-pointer with eight seconds remaining, helping the Blue Devils erase a late four-point Pointer lead. Katie Christopherson stole the inbound after the Fabeck basket, but missed both ensuing free throws. Watkins would end it though, snagging the final UW-Stevens Point attempt for her fourth steal of the game.
Watkins overtime-forcing shot came on a 3-pointer with 1:54 remaining in regulation.
Fabeck led the Blue Devils with 16 points, while Liz Oswald had 14 and Lindsey Johnson added 10. Stout closes out the regular season when it hosts UW-Whitewater Saturday at 3 p.m.
UWEC women roll
Jessie Ruden scored 23 points and Anna Graaskamp added 12 as UW-Eau Claire women's basketball rolled to a 65-47 road victory against UW-Platteville.
UW-Eau Claire opened up the game with a shutdown defensive effort, holding the Pioneers to just four points in the first quarter. The Blugolds outscored Platteville in every period but the fourth, where the teams tied with 13 points each.
UW-Eau Claire will celebrate senior night as it closes out the regular season at Zorn Arena on Saturday against UW-La Crosse. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m.
Stout men lose lead
UW-Stout men's basketball was unable to hold onto a 19-point second half lead, falling 70-67 to UW-Stevens Point in the Blue Devils' penultimate game of the season.
Stout led by 19 as late as the 12:13 mark of the second half, but a Pointer 13-0 run over the next three minutes and change helped UW-Stevens Point begin to cut into the deficit. Brandon Spray tied the game at 57 with 6:44 remaining, while Zach Mootz gave the Pointers their first lead at 5:43. UW-Stevens Point never trailed again and pushed the lead out to as much as 10 points.
The Blue Devils got within two points in the final minute thanks to a Jon Ciriacks 3-pointer, but Josh Mericle's 3 to win with nine seconds remaining hit the rim and bounced out.
Ciriacks led Stout with 17 points, while Luke Geiger had 15 and Cliff McCray added 13. The Pointers were led by a 19-point performance from Spray.
The Blue Devils close the year on the road on Saturday, traveling to Whitewater for a 3 p.m. tip-off.