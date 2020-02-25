Come playoff time, no team is going down easy.
"I told the group to just expect it this time of year," UW-Eau Claire women's basketball coach Tonja Englund said.
The Blugolds started out the fourth quarter Tuesday on a 10-0 run, only to see UW-Stevens Point respond with a 10-0 run of its own. But UWEC survived, walking away 72-63 victors in the first round of the WIAC Championship.
The Pointers put major pressure on in the closing minutes, entering the final two down by two despite trailing by as much as 13 earlier in the quarter. But UWEC got big plays at a big time. Katie Essen put in a basket with a minute and a half left to push the lead back out to four, then blocked a shot at the other end to get possession back.
Jessie Ruden capitalized on that ensuing possession with a deep 2 from the left corner, and the ball once again was returned to the Blugolds on the other end when Anna Graaskamp forced a jump ball. It put UW-Stevens Point into a foul game the Pointers were not able to pull off.
"We've been in that situation so many times this year," Englund said. "Double overtime against Stout, last possession against Oshkosh. I think we're pretty comfortable in those situations now."
The win earned UWEC a date with second-seeded UW-La Crosse, which earned one of the WIAC's two postseason byes, on Thursday. The Eagles, receiving votes in the latest D3hoops.com Top 25 poll, handily earned a regular season sweep of the Blugolds with wins of 21 and 19 points. The second matchup, played at Zorn on Saturday, saw UW-La Crosse spoil the Blugolds' senior night by tying UWEC's season-high for points against in an 80-61 contest.
That loss was the reason UW-Eau Claire played on Tuesday as opposed to earning the second seed and a bye.
"We're really motivated to beat La Crosse because nobody wants to lose to a team three times," Essen said. "I honestly know that we can beat them. We have all the skills, all the capabilities."
Ruden, the Blugolds' freshman point guard, didn't look at all like a player competing in her first postseason action. She led the squad with 21 points and hit five times from 3-point range.
"I came in trying to be confident," Ruden said. "It really helps when my coach trusts me and my teammates always instill confidence in me. It's pretty much all to them."
Three other Blugolds finished in double digits, with Essen scoring 15, Graaskamp 12 and Hallee Hoeppner 11.
The Blugolds started slowly, but it didn't mattter thanks to a strong finish to the first. UWEC eliminated a five-point deficit in the final minute and two seconds of the first quarter, kicking off with a pair of free throws from Graaskamp. Kelsey Bakken then hit a 3-pointer with 37 seconds on the clock before Graaskamp gave the Blugolds an 18-17 lead at the first break on a buzzer-beating turnaround jumper.
UW-Stevens Point gave UW-Eau Claire a bit of its own medicine in the second quarter, responding well to an 8-2 run that put the Blugolds up 28-22 seven minutes into the period. The Pointers ended the first half on a six-point run, with Taylor Greenheck hitting a layup with three seconds remaining.
Blugold forward Elli Carver kept the streak of last-second baskets alive in the third, hitting a layup at the third quarter buzzer to give UW-Eau Claire a 47-45 lead. That basket marked the start of a 12-0 run that appeared to bury the Pointers. But with their season on the line, UW-Stevens Point wasn't going down without a fight. Once again, it was a grind it out game with a handful of plays making the difference.
"Your first playoff game is always like that," Englund said. "I think both teams are tight and I think when you get through that first one you get a lot more comfortable with that playoff atmosphere."
For the Blugolds to finish on top of the WIAC Championship and earn the league's automatic qualifier to the Division III tournament, they'll likely have to defeat the only two teams they lost to in regular season league play, UW-La Crosse and top-seeded UW-Whitewater.
"We feel like the thing we haven't done on our team is rise to the occasion against a ranked team," Englund said. "This game we wanted to win so that we get that opportunity again."
UW-Eau Claire 72, UW-Stevens Point 63
Stevens Point (10-16, 5-9): Carly Cerrato 5, Taylor Greenheck 17, Bailee Collings 12, Kellan Schmidt 2, Amber Baehman 11, Jessica Slowik 10, Jamie Pfeifer 6.
Eau Claire (17-9, 10-4): Kelsey Bakken 3, Jessie Ruden 22, Hallee Hoeppner 11, Anna Graaskamp 12, Katie Essen 15, Maizie Deihl 5, Elli Carver 4.
3-pointers: Stevens Point 4 (Slowik 2, Cerrato, Baehman), Eau Claire 6 (Ruden 5, Bakken).
Halftime: Tied at 28.