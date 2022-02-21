UW-Eau Claire capitalized on defense against UW-River Falls using — as coach Tonja Englund said — length and height to mitigate the Falcons’ 3-point shooting capabilities in the Blugolds’ 61-54 WIAC tournament win over the Falcons on Monday at Zorn arena.
The victory sends Eau Claire to a third meeting with UW-Stout for the season. The two meet in the WIAC semifinals on Wednesday in Menomonie.
“We didn’t shoot the ball as well as we normally do and missed way more free throws than we ever have as a team,” Englund said after the win over the Falcons. “That’s just not like us, and so we put that much energy into our defense.”
Guard Jessie Ruden said, “I just thought that defensively we kept our edge the whole night.”
The defense was such that neither team scored for several minutes. River Falls junior Macy Nilson put the first points on the scoreboard for the game with a pair of good free throws after being fouled by Eau Claire’s Tyra Boettcher just under three minutes into the contest.
A 3-point shot from Falcon Cassie Heinrichs with just seconds left in the opening half seemed to shift momentum to River Falls as both teams headed to the locker room with the Blugolds ahead 34-28. It took a few minutes for either team to score in the third period, and then Ruden added two to the Blugolds’ score. Ruden ended the game with 19 points.
Offensively, Ruden and Englund praised the home team for finding open shots.
“We just definitely found those open shooters,” Ruden said. “If it wasn’t me, it was another player that stepped up and hit big shots, so that was a key to our offense.”
Both player and coach indicated the execution of the defense paid off offensively with transition baskets.
Englund seemed to be looking forward to her team’s Wednesday contest at UW-Stout. She pointed out the Blue Devils are a tough team. Anyone listening to her likely could not help but wonder if she had her team’s last meeting with the Blue Devils on her mind, a game where the Blugolds came out on the low-end of a 68-60 finish.
A theme in interviews lately for Englund has been using games as learning opportunities. It seemed in her post-game comments that the Blugold coach is keeping her eyes fixed firmly on the game ahead.
UW-Eau Claire 61, UW-River Falls 54
River Falls: Kameri Meredith 6, Jenna Zeman 9, Macy Nilsen 17, Cassie Heinrichs 10, Haley DeSouza 3, Paige Pearson 1, Olivia Miron 8.
Eau Claire: Kylie Mogen 7, Jade Ganski 8, Courtney Crouch 13, Jessie Ruden 19, Tyra Boettcher 7, Ellie Clayton 5, Bailey Reardon 2.
3-pointers: River Falls 5 (Meredith 2, Heinrichs 2, DeSouza), Eau Claire 3 (Ganski, Crouch, Ruden).
Halftime: Eau Claire 34-28.