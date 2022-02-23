MENOMONIE — UW-Eau Claire women’s basketball head coach Tonja Englund was asked for her initial thoughts after her team’s 87-68 victory over the UW-Stout Blue Devils in the WIAC tournament semifinal game Wednesday night at Johnson Fieldhouse.
“My initial thoughts are everywhere over here tonight,” she said. “It was absolutely overwhelming, I think, for my team and my coaching staff to see the level of support that we had over here. We had other head coaches over here, student-athletes, and administrators. It’s what being a Blugold is all about. I definitely felt that my team was inspired tonight, just because of the support they had against he team that’s been giving you trouble, and Stout, you know, has been all year long.”
With the win over their rivals, the Blugolds advanced to Friday’s WIAC championship game. They’ll take on top-seeded UW-Whitewater on the road for the conference title. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.
Junior Jessie Ruden started for the team as a freshman the last time it played for the WIAC title in 2020. Ruden played a total of 37 minutes in Wednesday’s semifinal, and scored a game-high 22 points. Courtney Crouch added 21 points for Eau Claire. The Blugolds shot 58% from the floor.
Both teams retired to the respective locker rooms at halftime with the Blugolds holding a comfortable 40-27 lead. The Blugolds extended their lead to 67-50 over the next 10 minutes of the third quarter. The Blugolds held the Blue Devils scoreless over several stretches in the fourth quarter, while adding a final 20 points to their own score. Stout’s Anna Mutch drained a pair of free throws with 51.6 seconds left on the clock to give her team its final two points.
The Blue Devils, the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament, swept the two regular-season matchups with the Blugolds. But Eau Claire avenged those defeats in the postseason.
“One of the things I learned as a player and a coach is you credit your opponents to push to make you better, and credit to Stout and the fact that they pushed us to get better this year,” Englund said. “They’re tough to match up with, and they had a great season. It pushed us beyond where we had been to know what we have to do to get better.”
Stout finished the season 13-11. The Blugolds will travel to Whitewater seeking their first conference tournament championship since 2003. Eau Claire has reached the championship game four times since then, but came up short each time.
UW-Eau Claire 87, UW-Stout 68
Eau Claire: Courtney Crouch 21, Jessie Ruden 22, Tyra Boettcher 10, Kylie Mogen 18, Jade Ganski 5, Ellie Clayton 2, Bailey Reardon 9.
Stout: Sam Schaeffer 2, Lizzy Olsem 11, Lauren Arenz 3, Anna Mutch 12, Amanda Giesen 10, Allison Letcher 12, Raegan Sorensen 4, Alison Murdoch 14.
3-pointers: Eau Claire 7 (Ruden 4, Mogen 2, Ganski), Stout 5 (Letcher 4, Arenz).
Halftime: Eau Claire 40-27.