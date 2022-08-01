The distance to center field at Carson Park is 388 feet. It is likely Express first baseman Joe Yorke exceeded that with his third-inning, two-run homer against the Waterloo Bucks Monday evening during Eau Claire’s 7–5 victory. The home run knotted the game up at four for several innings.
The Express broke the tie in the fifth inning with runs from Jake Sapien and Sam Kuchinski to grab a 6–4 lead. The Bucks pulled within one run in the seventh inning when Caleb Corbin scored an earned run.
Eau Claire scored in the bottom half of the seventh to make it a 7-5 game. The contest ended when Brodie Kresser struck out swinging for Waterloo’s third out in the top of the ninth inning.
The win leaves the Express atop the Great Plains East Division, and four games ahead of second-place La Crosse. The Express have a 15-8 record for the second half of the season, they are 24–23 overall.
The Northwoods League’s Major League Dreams Showcase game is scheduled for Tuesday evening, so no regular games are scheduled for the evening. Four Express players are participating in the showcase: Trevor Haskins, Charlie Szykowny, Jared Lessman, and Nolan Johnson.
The Express resume play at home Wednesday versus Waterloo. Freshman pitcher Will Rizzo was listed as probable at publication time. On Thursday the Express host the Bismarck Larks. They also played the Larks Friday at home, and host the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Saturday.