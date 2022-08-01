The distance to center field at Carson Park is 388 feet. It is likely Express first baseman Joe Yorke exceeded that with his third-inning, two-run homer against the Waterloo Bucks Monday evening during Eau Claire’s 7–5 victory. The home run knotted the game up at four for several innings.

The Express broke the tie in the fifth inning with runs from Jake Sapien and Sam Kuchinski to grab a 6–4 lead. The Bucks pulled within one run in the seventh inning when Caleb Corbin scored an earned run.