AP All-Big Ten Basketball

Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis (1) shoots against Rutgers’ Caleb McConnell (22) on Feb. 12 in Madison.

Wisconsin no longer has a future NBA lottery pick to lead the way as the Badgers attempt to outperform preseason expectations for a second straight year.

Johnny Davis has moved on to the Washington Wizards after helping the Badgers win a share of the Big Ten title last season. His exit leaves the Badgers with a giant hole to fill.