The Badgers once again head into a Big Ten West matchup without key contributors.
The University of Wisconsin football program designated eight players as out for this week's contest against Purdue (2:30 p.m., ESPN): kicker Vito Calvaruso (right leg), running back Chez Mellusi (right arm), defensive end Isaiah Mullens (right leg), tight end Hayden Rucci (right leg), outside linebacker Aaron Witt (right leg), safety Hunter Wohler (left leg), quarterback Chase Wolf (right leg) and safety Preston Zachman (right arm).
Mullens, a fifth-year senior, has missed the past two games, and Zachman did not participate in last weekend's loss at Michigan State.
Four players who missed Saturday's contest — fullback Jackson Acker (head), inside linebacker Jake Chaney (head), cornerback Cedrick Dort Jr. (head) and offensive lineman Riley Mahlman (left leg) — were not listed on the preliminary status report. Mahlman has not played since the season opener against Illinois State.
UW now designates redshirt freshman cornerback Al Ashford (left leg) as out for the season. He joins safety Travian Blaylock (right leg), tight ends Clay Cundiff (left leg) and Cam Large (right leg), defensive end Mike Jarvis (left leg), inside linebacker Luna Larson (right leg) and defensive end Isaac Townsend (left leg).
A couple of notable changes on the depth chart this week started with Dean Engram replacing Markus Allen as one of UW's second-team wide receivers. Allen announced his intention to enter the transfer portal Sunday evening.
The second-team offensive line showed third-year sophomore Dylan Barrett at center and Trey Wedig at tackle. Mahlman still remains the first-team right tackle on the depth chart despite not playing the last half dozen games, but Wedig has started the last four contests at that position.