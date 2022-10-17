The Badgers once again head into a Big Ten West matchup without key contributors.

The University of Wisconsin football program designated eight players as out for this week's contest against Purdue (2:30 p.m., ESPN): kicker Vito Calvaruso (right leg), running back Chez Mellusi (right arm), defensive end Isaiah Mullens (right leg), tight end Hayden Rucci (right leg), outside linebacker Aaron Witt (right leg), safety Hunter Wohler (left leg), quarterback Chase Wolf (right leg) and safety Preston Zachman (right arm).