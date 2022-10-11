Illinois Wisconsin Football

Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard talks with game officials against Illinois on Oct. 1 in Madison.

 Associated Press

Two interceptions and three tackles earned University of Wisconsin safety Kamo’i Latu a conference accolade.

Latu was named the Big Ten defensive player of the week after helping the Badgers defense hold down Northwestern in a 42-7 win Saturday. Latu had a diving interception in the first quarter and stopped a potential scoring drive with an interception just outside the end zone in the third quarter.