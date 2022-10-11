Two interceptions and three tackles earned University of Wisconsin safety Kamo’i Latu a conference accolade.
Latu was named the Big Ten defensive player of the week after helping the Badgers defense hold down Northwestern in a 42-7 win Saturday. Latu had a diving interception in the first quarter and stopped a potential scoring drive with an interception just outside the end zone in the third quarter.
The junior and Utah transfer is the first Badgers player to earn a weekly Big Ten honor this season. He notched UW’s first two-interception game since last season against Nebraska, and just the second such game in Big Ten play this year.
Latu became UW’s starting safety opposite John Torchio in Week 2, filling in for injured starter Hunter Wohler, and he’s provided big hits and solid coverage skills.
“He’s a fluid mover,” said Jim Leonhard, UW’s interim head coach and Latu’s position coach. “I mean, he’s very explosive and can run so we thought he was going to be able to do some very good things in coverage on top of the physicality that he loves to play with. He’s getting more and more comfortable within this defense every week and he’s coming off his best games back to back.
“Excited about where he’s at, he still has to continue to grow and learn to communicate certain things within this defense, but he’s gaining more confidence every week. And you’re starting to see that play speed come out in the run and the pass game.”