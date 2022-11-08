It took about one week for quarterback Cole LaCrue to go from announcing an offer from the University of Wisconsin football team to publicly declaring his intention to play for the Badgers.

A conversation with Badgers recruiting assistant Casey Rabach and offensive coordinator Bobby Engram led to an opportunity to play Big Ten football. The UW staff previously had given LaCrue a list of goals that they wanted him to work on, which included footwork, being in the pocket and making deep reads.