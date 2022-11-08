It took about one week for quarterback Cole LaCrue to go from announcing an offer from the University of Wisconsin football team to publicly declaring his intention to play for the Badgers.
A conversation with Badgers recruiting assistant Casey Rabach and offensive coordinator Bobby Engram led to an opportunity to play Big Ten football. The UW staff previously had given LaCrue a list of goals that they wanted him to work on, which included footwork, being in the pocket and making deep reads.
The recruit's excitement was apparent after Engram extended the offer.
LaCrue announced his verbal commitment to the Badgers on Monday. Here are five things to know about the signal-caller, his relatively quick process to committing to a program and more.
Impressive impression
LaCrue first start talking with UW in mid-August, first with former Badgers lineman and current recruiting assistant Casey Rabach, and the Broomfield, Colorado, native made the trip to Madison for the Washington State game.
"When I got in Friday, I was like, 'Man, it's really pretty, it's really beautiful,' and it felt like home," LaCrue told the State Journal about his September trip. "So when I went to the stadium, Camp Randall, and I saw the facilities, my mouth dropped. I was super impressed with what I saw."
Experiencing the student section race and the "Jump Around" tradition after the third quarter left a mark on him.
"I swear I couldn't stop smiling for the rest of the game," LaCrue said days after that trip.
Why Wisconsin?
LaCrue, who is listed at 6 foot 2 and 190 pounds in his Hudl profile, previously received FBS offers from Central Michigan, Colorado, Tulane and UW.
Wisconsin "did a good job of digging in," Broomfield High football coach Blair Hubbard said. The Badgers wanted to know more about LaCrue, things they couldn't see on film.
"It's one of the few times in my 25 years of being a head coach that I've had someone ask about, 'Can I talk to somebody in your building that's not involved in athletics?'" Hubbard said.
A few factors went into LaCrue's decision to commit to the Badgers.
"I really trust what I think's ultimately going to be Jim (Leonhard's) job. I just trust the process that they're going on," LaCrue told the State Journal. "I really loved it out there. I love the atmosphere. I love the stadium, and I think it's somewhere I can thrive.
"I want to bring Wisconsin back on top. I want to be winning Rose Bowls, and it's a great opportunity for me to do it."
Uncertainty hovers over the program because Leonhard still only is the interim coach despite expressing interest in the full-time job. But LaCrue decided to commit nonetheless.
"Obviously I have playoffs coming along, and I don't want any distractions," LaCrue said. "I want to be laser focused on taking my team to a state championship and winning a ring. So obviously that's No. 1.
"No. 2, I really trust, I believe (Leonhard) is going to be the guy. I love what he's preaching. I love talking to him, and I love the enthusiasm he brings. And it's somewhere I believe I can succeed. So I'm excited about the opportunity I have on hand with hopefully playing for coach Leonhard."
How he's used at the high school level
LaCrue runs Broomfield's offense, which Hubbard characterized as a hybrid.
"We do a lot of gap scheme, running schemes," the coach said. "A lot of traps, a lot of counter trey, a lot of kick outs. We run some speed sweeps to the perimeter, and then almost everything that we do throwing wise is based off of that.
"We'll get into some spread and some trips and those types of things, but we try to stay balanced by production. But I would say we run the ball more than we throw it."
LaCrue, a dual-threat quarterback, has completed 64.6% of his passes for 1,854 yards and 21 touchdowns to two interceptions, according to MaxPreps. He also churned up 627 yards on 83 carries with 13 rushing touchdowns before the playoffs started.
"We've got built-in quarterback traps, quarterback counters, quarterback powers that we'll utilize," Hubbard said. "We do some speed option also. He had a game where he had a 72-yard touchdown run on a speed option. He had a 92-yard touchdown run on a power read option. So he's a player that with the called run plays for the quarterback, he can definitely hurt teams. But then also, just his ability when things start to break down and guys recovered, he'll do a good job of breaking the pocket and making teams pay if they're not spying on him.
"And the impressive thing about Cole is there's some quarterbacks out there, as soon as things break down, their eyes drop and they're looking for that gap. But he'll keep his eyes downfield the whole time as he's trying to break the pocket, and if there's someone that comes open late, he'll throw it before he crosses the line of scrimmage. So it's really an uncanny, I guess, talent for a high school kid to just be able to keep his eyes downfield as he's scrambling as well."
A 'gunslinger' coming to Madison
Rivals, 247Sports and On3 designate LaCrue as a three-star prospect in the class of 2023, and Sports Illustrated listed him as one of its sleeper recruits in the 2023 class. He plans to take an official visit the weekend of Dec. 16 and enroll early at UW in January.
"I'm a gunslinger. I'm a playmaker. I believe ... I'm a winner, let's put it that way," LaCrue said. "I'm going to do whatever it takes to win a game, and I think I can do a lot of things with my legs, especially if we want to zone read, if you want to do RPOs. ...
"I'm not your typical 7-on-7 guy. I can sit in the pocket if you're gonna give it to me and I'm gonna dice you up. But if you're gonna take that, cloud it up, I'm gonna destroy you with my legs. So it's an opportunity where I see myself thriving and it's an opportunity for me, I think, to revolutionize this Wisconsin offense and I can give it another look that it's been waiting for."
Hubbard said LaCrue has reined in those "gunslinger" tendencies and the coach has seen improvement in the quickness of his QB's release point when throwing the ball.
"That's gonna continue to develop, but I think my athleticism is a huge part," LaCrue said. "And I think people don't give me credit for it, but I believe I do have a great arm and that's only going to continue to develop."
Hubbard has coached LaCrue since the UW recruit transferred to Broomfield as a sophomore. The longtime coach sees LaCrue as a competitor in multiple sports and a leader who has the respect of his football team and works hard in the weight room.
LaCrue also has needed to step up off the field. He has two younger brothers, and his responsibilities have increased since their father died during LaCrue's sophomore year of high school.
"Cole has really had to become the man of the house for his brothers and kind of take them under his wings and kind of be that father figure for those two guys," Hubbard said.