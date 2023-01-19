Penn St Wisconsin Basketball

Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) drives against Penn State's Myles Dread (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team got Tyler Wahl back in the lineup. It got a big game in the paint from Steven Crowl.

It still had to sweat out a 19th victory against Penn State in as many tries at the Kohl Center.