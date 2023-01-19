The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team got Tyler Wahl back in the lineup. It got a big game in the paint from Steven Crowl.
It still had to sweat out a 19th victory against Penn State in as many tries at the Kohl Center.
The Badgers didn't lead by any more than four points in a 63-60 victory that wasn't sealed until Penn State's Andrew Funk missed a long 3-pointer out of a timeout in the final seconds.
UW ended a losing streak at three games, a stretch without Wahl that tested the team, coach Greg Gard said.
"You're going to go through some adversity and you have to be better because of it," he said. "That's where you grow as a team: being uncomfortable, having some adversity and finding a way to fight your way through it. And when you get to the other side of it, hopefully you're better off because of it."
Crowl had 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Badgers (12-5, 4-3 Big Ten), who held on despite a pair of chances for Penn State (12-6, 3-4) to go ahead in the final minute.
Jalen Pickett was called for charging with 53 seconds left after Chucky Hepburn denied his path to the basket. UW's Wahl couldn't get a shot to go off the glass, and Funk missed a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left.
Hepburn hit a pair of free throws with 7.8 seconds left before Funk missed again just before the horn.
"We had two possessions at the end and we got two good looks from 3," Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry said. "You can't ask for much more."
Tuesday was the 25th anniversary of the first game at the Kohl Center, a UW victory against Northwestern. Penn State went winless in its first 25 years playing in the building.
UW avoided its first four-game losing streak since January and February 2018 and its first time falling below .500 in Big Ten play since the end of the 2017-18 season.
Pickett had 19 points, 12 rebounds and six assists for the Nittany Lions and Funk added 16 points.
Hepburn hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 13 points with key defensive stops. Wahl and freshman Connor Essegian had 10 points each.
Here are three things that stood out.
More production inside
Crowl's inside touch returned after a tough game at Indiana on Saturday. That was part of a better performance in the paint by the Badgers.
He worked his way inside for a right-handed hook shot to put the Badgers ahead 40-38 in the second half. Crowl had success with both the right and left hands, with a left-handed finish putting UW ahead 51-49 with just over seven minutes left.
Crowl made his first two shots in the opening four minutes to give his game a jump start.
"I've been struggling in the first half of some games and turned it on in the second half," Crowl said. "I wanted to be more aggressive in the first half."
Crowl was 2 of 8 for five points with six rebounds against the Hoosiers. He finished 9 of 16 against Penn State.
The Badgers matched their total for points in the paint against Indiana — 22 — by the 12:12 mark of the second half and finished with 28.
Changes for UW
Wahl's return from a three-game injury absence wasn't the only change to the Badgers' starting lineup: Essegian made his first start after recording a double-double in Saturday's loss at Indiana.
Both Wahl and Essegian had an uneven first half. Wahl missed his first three shots from the field before backing into the paint and getting a tough shot to fall while being double teamed. He converted the free throw for a three-point play.
Wahl, who injured his right ankle in the Jan. 3 victory against Minnesota, scored six points after the break. A 3-pointer gave the Badgers a 45-41 lead.
"Every day it's been feeling better," he said of his ankle. "Today's the best it's felt and I'm going to keep going from there."
Essegian took only one shot in the first 11:25 before connecting on a 3-pointer. He added a breakaway dunk after Pickett lost the ball.
The freshman also had to defend Funk, a tough assignment against a shooter who averages 7.4 3-pointers per game.
"We told him it's like chasing a fifth-year senior version of yourself," Gard said. "So get ready. You're going to have your hands full."
The Badgers lost starting guard Max Klesmit late in the first half after he took an elbow in the mouth from Kanye Clary on defense. Klesmit's mouth was bloodied and he left for the locker room. He needed stitches to close the wound and was ruled out from returning at halftime.
Penn State went 5 of 9 on 3-pointers in the first half but it missed a pair of open looks from behind the arc as part of an 0-for-4 start after the break.
Funk, who scored eight Penn State points in a row in the second half, went 1 of 6 from long distance after he made his first two.
"They were good looks by good shooters," Shrewsberry said. "They were on a run. You make one of those and it quiets it a little bit more and helps us get off to a better start in the second half."
The Nittany Lions entered the game fourth nationally with 11.1 made 3-pointers per game and 12th with 28.1 3-point attempts. They were 8 of 20 against UW.