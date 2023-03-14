Wisconsin Penn St Basketball

Wisconsin’s Steven Crowl shoots on Penn State’s Michael Henn on Wednesday in State College, Pa.

 AP

The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team earned a No. 2 seed in the National Invitation Tournament, drawing a first-round matchup with Missouri Valley Conference regular-season champion Bradley at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Kohl Center.

The Badgers were awarded a No. 3 seed in the bottom left portion of the bracket during the selection show, but the NIT released an updated bracket that swapped all No. 2 and No. 3 seeds in the bracket.