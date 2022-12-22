Wisconsin Football

Wisconsin wide receiver Markus Allen (4) during first half of an NCAA football game against Washington State on Sept. 10 in Madison.

 AP

To Rodas Johnson, the bond of being teammates outweighs just about anything.

Commit a dumb penalty, make a mental mistake, miss a tackle, whatever — Johnson has your back if you’re wearing the same uniform. Johnson’s learning now that list includes a dalliance in the transfer portal.