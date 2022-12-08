Minnesota Wisconsin Football

Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard on the field before an NCAA football game between against Wisconsin and Minnesota Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

 Andy Manis

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Jim Leonhard, who served as Wisconsin's interim coach for the last seven games of the regular season, says he won't be back with the Badgers next season.

Leonhard tweeted Tuesday night that he would work as Wisconsin's defensive coordinator for its Dec. 27 Guaranteed Rate Bowl matchup with Oklahoma State but wouldn't be part of new coach Luke Fickell's staff next season.