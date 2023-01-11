Michigan St Wisconsin Basketball

Michigan State's Malik Hall tries to get past Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

 Morry Gash

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Michigan State was trailing No. 18 Wisconsin by five points with less than four minutes to go when Spartans coach Tom Izzo delivered a message to his veteran team.

"Once we all kind of came into the huddle, coach said to us, 'We're winning this game,'" senior forward Malik Hall said. "After that, everyone just kind of said, 'Hey, we've got to do everything we can to win this game.'"