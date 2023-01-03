No. 14 Wisconsin faces the Minnesota Golden Gophers after Steven Crowl scored 25 points in Wisconsin's 76-66 victory against the Western Michigan Broncos. The teams match up Tuesday for the first time this season. Wisconsin is 2-0 against the Big Ten, and Minnesota is 0-2 against conference opponents.

Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-6, 0-2 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (10-2, 2-0 Big Ten)