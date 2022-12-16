APTOPIX Lehigh Wisconsin Basketball

Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) and Lehigh's Jalin Sinclair (55) dive after a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

 Andy Manis

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Steven Crowl scored 15 points, Jordan Davis had 14 and No. 22 Wisconsin overcame a first-half deficit to beat Lehigh 78-56 on Thursday night.

Freshman Connor Essegian added 13 points and matched a career high with six rebounds off the bench for the Badgers (9-2) in their fourth straight victory.