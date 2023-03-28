NIT Wisconsin North Texas Basketball

North Texas’ Kai Huntsberry (10) and Moulaye Sissoko, right, guard Wisconsin’s Steven Crowl (22) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the NIT, on Tuesday in Las Vegas.

 John Locher

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tylor Perry scored 14 of his 16 points in the first half, Rubin Jones scored all 12 of his after halftime and North Texas closed on a 10-0 run to beat Wisconsin 56-54 on Tuesday night in the semifinals of the NIT.

North Texas (30-7) advances to the program’s first NIT championship game on Thursday. Conference USA is now 16-1 this postseason.