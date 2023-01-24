Wisconsin Northwestern Basketball

Wisconsin guard Connor Essegian (3) shoots against Northwestern guard Chase Audige, left, and guard Ty Berry during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

 Nam Y. Huh

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Boo Buie had 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists, Chase Audige added 16 points and Northwestern returned from an eight-day COVID-19 pause to beat Wisconsin 66-63 on Monday night.

Neither team led by more than four points in the second half with 16 lead changes. Wisconsin struggled down the stretch, making just one of its final 10 shots from the field.