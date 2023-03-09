B10 Ohio St WisconsIn Basketball

Ohio State's Bruce Thornton, center, protects the ball as Wisconsin's Connor Essegian, left, and Tyler Wahl force a jump ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten men's tournament, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Chicago. Ohio State won 65-57. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

 Charles Rex Arbogast

CHICAGO (AP) — Sean McNeil scored 17 points, Justice Sueing added 16 and 13th-seeded Ohio State held on to defeat 12th-seeded Wisconsin 65-57 on Wednesday night to open the Big Ten Tournament.

The Buckeyes (14-18), who had a 27-point lead with 15 1/2 minutes to play, face fifth-seed Iowa in the second round on Thursday.