Wisconsin Iowa Football

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz is sacked by Iowa defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness (91) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

 Charlie Neibergall

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Illinois is still in the driver’s seat in the Big Ten West race — at least for another week — but the University of Wisconsin football team had a chance to at least put its hands on the steering wheel Saturday afternoon.

What the Badgers did with that opportunity was both bewildering and yet somewhat predictable for a program that has crashed and burned in big moments far too often over the past decade, especially the last 14 months.