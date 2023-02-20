The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team, buoyed by a victory against Michigan last Tuesday, is back down again.
But there are still believers that the Badgers are deserving of an at-large spot in the NCAA Tournament as the final three weeks leading into Selection Sunday start.
A loss to Rutgers at the Kohl Center on Saturday made the team’s position more tenuous than it was earlier in the week. CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm moved UW from a spot in the bracket to the first four out in a prediction released Monday.
Palm wrote that the Badgers “may have taken one home loss too many.” They fell to 3-5 at the Kohl Center against teams from the top three quadrants with the 58-57 loss to Rutgers.
He said it’s not time to write the Badgers off “but you have to wonder if they are up to the challenge.”
The Badgers (15-11, 7-9 Big Ten) were behind Mississippi State, Southern Cal, New Mexico and West Virginia in Palm’s latest Bracketology update on Monday.
The loss to Rutgers dropped the Badgers to 5-7 in Quad 1 games — home games against teams in the top 30 of the NCAA Evaluation Tool rankings, road games against the top 75 and neutral-site games against the top 50.
It wasn’t enough, however, to push the Badgers out of the projected field of 68 by ESPN’s Joe Lunardi before Sunday’s games. He still had UW in as a ninth team from the Big Ten Conference.
ESPN’s John Gasaway wrote that the loss to Rutgers “hits Wisconsin’s profile at a moment in which this team was presumed to be one of the last four teams in the projected field.” He included UW with Penn State as teams from the Big Ten with work to do to make the tournament.
Gasaway had Purdue and Indiana as locks to be included from the Big Ten. Northwestern, Maryland, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan State and Rutgers should be in, he wrote.
UW hosts Iowa on Wednesday in a Quad 2 game before playing a Quad 1 game at Michigan on Sunday.