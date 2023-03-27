Badgers defeat Oregon 61-58 to advance to NIT semifinal

Wisconsin forward Steven Crowl shoots against Bradley during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the NIT in Madison on Tuesday.

 SAMANTHA MADAR

On the same day that University of Wisconsin men's basketball advanced to the National Invitation Tournament semifinals with a 61-58 win over Oregon, its soon-to-be NIT semifinal opponent had a close win of its own to secure a spot in Las Vegas.

North Texas (29-7) will meet UW (20-14) at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas for the penultimate round of the NIT on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.