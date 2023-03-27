On the same day that University of Wisconsin men's basketball advanced to the National Invitation Tournament semifinals with a 61-58 win over Oregon, its soon-to-be NIT semifinal opponent had a close win of its own to secure a spot in Las Vegas.
North Texas (29-7) will meet UW (20-14) at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas for the penultimate round of the NIT on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
The No. 3-seed Mean Green's quarterfinal win was its 29th of the season, besting No. 1-seeded Oregon State 65-59. North Texas was 16-4 in Conference USA play this year, but was bounced in the second round of the conference tournament by University of Alabama-Birmingham. Since then, the Mean Green have not allowed any of their NIT opponents to reach 60 points.
Here are five things to know about North Texas men's basketball.
Lockdown D
North Texas has one of the best statistical defenses in the entire country. In fact, no Division I men's basketball team holds opponents to a lower scoring average, only surrendering 55.6 points per contest — almost exactly on par with its NIT average of 55.7 per game. Per KenPom, the Mean Green are ranked No. 25 in adjusted defensive efficiency and force opponents into the seventh-lowest effective field goal percentage (44.6%) in the nation.
Eight times, North Texas has held opponents to under 50 points. Florida Atlantic University, which won the Conference USA regular-season and postseason titles and advanced to the NCAA Tournament Final Four, scored just 58 points per game in its two matchups with North Texas, with the Mean Green dropping both matchups by four points apiece.
Big Ten history not strong, but...
This is the first meeting between Wisconsin and North Texas in each programs' Division I history. However, the Mean Green have had 13 Big Ten bouts prior to the matchup with the Badgers, winning just two of them.
However, in its last trip to the NCAA Tournament in the 2020-21 season, North Texas was matched up with No. 4-seeded Purdue. The Mean Green won 78-69 in overtime to advance to the second round of the tournament, where they fell to Villanova.
Slow movement
North Texas is the slowest-moving team in the country. Wisconsin, itself, has experience with a slow-moving offense, but the Mean Green take that to another level, ranking dead last among 363 listed Division I teams per KenPom in adjusted tempo (58.9). North Texas uses an average of 21.3 seconds per possession, which is the longest possession time in the country.
The Mean Green aren't known for their offense, ranking 71st in the country in adjusted offensive efficiency, but the slower possessions help their defensive numbers — limiting possessions for opponents.
Tight perimeter defense
Despite pace playing a role, North Texas' scoring defense isn't an accident. It forces 12.2 turnovers per game in part because of the strength of perimeter defenders Rubin Jones (1.4 steals per game), Tylor Perry (1.2) and Aaron Scott (1.0), who each average a steal or more per contest.
The high activity allows the Mean Green to rank in the top 20 in both 3-point and 2-point percentage defense, holding teams to 30% from beyond the arc (16th) and 44.4% inside the arc (7th).
Wisconsin has struggled at the free-throw line this year, both with making its shots and getting there for an opportunity to score at the line. North Texas, in contrast, relies a great deal on its scoring from the line. Per KenPom, the Mean Green get 23.7% of their points from the free-throw line, which ranks eighth in the country.
North Texas ranks No. 44 in the country in free-throw percentage, hitting on 75.3% of its attempts. But the Mean Green don't score a lot there, ranking outside the top 200 (212th) with 12.3 makes per game — another example of a North Texas offense that doesn't pose many major statistical threats.
