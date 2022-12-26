Wisconsin Iowa Football

Wisconsin nose tackle Keeanu Benton gets set for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa.

 AP

Keeanu Benton changes the math of every play he's on the field, University of Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said this fall.

Leonhard went on to explain how Benton's strength and ability to eat double teams altered opponents' plans and his play was integral to the success of the Badgers' defense the past four seasons. Benton seemed like an NFL player from the second he arrived at UW. Benton showed traits that will get him to the next level, even as a powerful but raw freshman thrust into the starting lineup at nose tackle due to injury.