Keeanu Benton changes the math of every play he's on the field, University of Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said this fall.
Leonhard went on to explain how Benton's strength and ability to eat double teams altered opponents' plans and his play was integral to the success of the Badgers' defense the past four seasons. Benton seemed like an NFL player from the second he arrived at UW. Benton showed traits that will get him to the next level, even as a powerful but raw freshman thrust into the starting lineup at nose tackle due to injury.
Benton is the subject of part two of the three-part series from BadgerExtra analyzing the draft prospects of three Badgers who left eligibility on the table to go pro. Benton doesn't have the positional questions that face his fellow UW team captain Nick Herbig, but the flexibility Benton has at the pro level is up for debate.
Ben Fennell is a producer for CBS and the Philadelphia Eagles, and he produces draft content for the NFL Network. He sees a long career in the NFL in the cards for Benton, and likened him to Phidarian Mathis, a defensive tackle out of Alabama drafted by Washington in the second round last year.
"This is a kid we see every year and I love these types," Fennell said. "They aren't the flashiest, sexiest player on Saturdays, (but) every defensive line room needs these players. Now where do they get drafted? It's all over the place. Keeanu Benton's playing in the NFL. Now is he going to be a Day 2 pick like I think he is, or a late pick and ends up playing a great role for somebody?
"Look at anybody's defensive tackle room, there's going to be some names you don't recognize with eight, nine years under their belt, and they were sixth-round picks. They're not the flashiest types because they don't hunt quarterbacks and he's probably not going to run some crazy metric or jump through the roof. These are guys that have to play NFL football in the trenches for these defensive line units."
Benton is a prototypical 3-4 nose guard — his explosiveness, strength in his upper and lower bodies and instincts for finding the ball are apparent. But there are nuances to how Benton plays that indicate why he's been so effective for the Badgers.
"A strong, balanced-base guy, powerful, great hand usage, great leverage at the point of attack, good length, technically sound, has posture, plays with his eyes up on the ball, good short-area quicks to get off blocks or maybe just a surge off the ball into an offensive lineman," Fennell said.
"He loses at times and knows how to reestablish gaps. That's professional type of stuff there, when you lose that hat placement off the ball and he knows how to work to get himself back into a gap. That doesn't show up on your highlights on Monday."
Benton tallied 80 tackles in 45 career games, adding nine sacks and 19 tackles for loss. He was at his best his senior year, notching career-bests with 35 tackles, 10 TFLs and 4 1/2 sacks. He pursued going pro after his junior season but returned with the mindset of becoming a better pass rusher and adding versatility to his game.
Fennell's analysis and PFF data show Benton played more 3- and 4i-techniques this season than in years past, and he put more on tape in terms of flexibility to play different spots on the line.
Benton also played the second half of the season with a right leg injury that limited his snaps against Michigan State and Maryland. He gutted through it and was effective when he was on the field. Fennell said playing through injury can be a double-edged sword for college players looking to turn pro. Playing with an injury and not performing well can be a knock against a player, but it's also considered a sign that a player is willing to put his team above himself.
"That's the limitations of the tape," Fennell said. "A lot of scouts put the tape on and write down what the tape tells you. The tape doesn't have an X-ray machine, the tape doesn't say, 'Wait a minute, guys. He got blown off the ball. He's got that sore quad this week, don't forget, he gets a pass.'
"You show up between the lines, you get graded like a warrior, you get graded like you're battling out there. So credit to them to play through injuries, to go through that risk, and that's certainly a chip, I think, to his favor. Handling his injury, fighting through that stuff and getting the job done when things hurt."
NFL scouts will get a close look at Benton at the Reese's Senior Bowl next month in Mobile, Alabama.
The showcase, which features a week of practices and a game Feb. 4, is an opportunity for Benton to continue showing his value as a pass rusher and to build some momentum behind his name.
"I think he's in my top 10 biggest weeks down in Mobile for his draft stock," Fennell said.
"Now if he goes and just has a 0-for-4 day at the plate with three strikeouts, Day 3 type of player. If he goes and flashes some real pass-rush juice in one-on-ones. A lot of that's aesthetic stuff — go make a name for yourself, go run someone over, go 'Woo,' and hoot and holler and be an infectious type of presence. Get yourself on TV, build your buzz a little bit. That stuff matters. So I'm excited for him and he's got a big opportunity down at the Senior Bowl."
