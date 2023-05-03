Camp Randall Stadium is scheduled for two major updates, one of which is tied to expansion of the College Football Playoff.
The University of Wisconsin football stadium will get a heated field and new video boards before the 2024 season.
The installation of a radiant heating system underneath the Camp Randall turf has been discussed in recent years but there’s an added motivation coming, UW senior associate athletic director Jason King said.
“What pushed this over the edge for us was the potential of hosting playoff games in Camp Randall in December,” he said.
The College Football Playoff field is growing in 2024 to 12 teams and four rounds, the first of which will take place at the home stadiums of the teams that finish fifth through eighth in the rankings.
The first-round games are scheduled for Dec. 20-21, 2024, and Dec. 19-20, 2025. Normal temperatures for those dates in Madison don’t reach freezing.
The addition of heating will make the Camp Randall turf more playable in freezing temperatures and lessen the need for snow removal efforts, King said.
“I think this will make the surface safer because we’re not going to have a frozen field like we had in the past,” he said. “We just think overall it’s going to be a good benefit to the program.”
But it’s a benefit that comes with costs. King estimated a $5.5 million price tag for the installation, which also will replace the FieldTurf surface that was just installed in 2022 as part of the reconstruction of the stadium’s south end zone seating sections.
King said it wasn’t possible to include the field heating project in the 2021-22 south end zone work because heavy equipment was staged on the field during construction. And King said UW explored reusing the FieldTurf that was laid down in 2022 after the heating will be installed but was advised against it because the surface would have additional seams and a shortened life span.
The project also means a high likelihood that the UW football team won’t be able to use the stadium field for spring practice in 2024. The facility still will be used for UW graduation events in May 2024, King said.
Preliminary work is scheduled to take place this summer with most of the construction happening after the 2023 football season.
The reconfiguration also will eliminate the crown on the field that helps water flow to the sidelines; drainage will be handled under the field, King said.
Minnesota’s Huntington Bank Stadium had a field heating system installed in 2014, five years after it opened, as the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings prepared for a two-year stint playing there while U.S. Bank Stadium was being built.
UW’s addition of field heating with eyes toward hosting a College Football Playoff game is an indication of high hopes for the Badgers under new coach Luke Fickell.
The Badgers could have qualified for a 12-team playoff in 2006, 2010, 2011, 2017 and 2019 if the format was in place.
“Our aspirations for this program are those type of aspirations,” King said. “I think coach Fickell would say the same thing. We want to make sure that we’re prepared for those games, which in all likelihood those become the biggest games of the year. You want to make sure that you have a really good playing surface for those games.”
UW also is planning to replace the main video board on the north end of the stadium, a smaller board on the south side and ring beams in 2024. A provider hasn’t been selected; Daktronics installed the current boards for the 2013 season and added displays in the south end zone project last year.
The changes won’t be structural, King said, but rather an update for the components.
“The technology has passed it by,” he said. “It’s very difficult for us to maintain it and to get parts for it. ... We’ve gotten a lot of use out of this video board. It’s just time for us to do the upgrade.”