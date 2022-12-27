Wisconsin Fickell Football

Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh, left, introduces new head football coach Luke Fickell at a news conference Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

 Morry Gash

PHOENIX (AP) — The Luke Fickell era at Wisconsin will have a soft opening.

Fickell will be on the sideline against Oklahoma State on Tuesday night in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Most of the major decisions, like naming a starting quarterback, will be made by interim coach Jim Leonhard and the other current Badgers coaches.