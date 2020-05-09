Saturday brought yet another blow to area high school baseball players.
The American Legion Department of Wisconsin announced the cancellation of the 2020 season Saturday morning, just over two weeks after the WIAA called off the spring sports season. The final decision was made by the Department Executive Committee on Saturday following a recommendation by the Wisconsin American Legion Baseball Association three days earlier.
This marks the first time since 1927 Wisconsin will not crown an American Legion champion.
“Everyone involved in our program hoped to have American Legion Baseball in 2020, but this was a necessary decision,” Wisconsin American Legion Baseball Commissioner Roger Mathison said in a statement. “There were a number of factors that the board took under consideration, primarily the health of players, coaches, umpires, parents, fans and volunteers involved in the program.”
The Wisconsin American Legion Baseball All-Star Game scheduled for August 9 at Miller Park in Milwaukee has also been canceled.
American Legion canceled its national tournaments, including the American Legion World Series and the national regional tournaments, in April. Twenty-four states have followed suit since according to the American Legion Department of Wisconsin's release.
Legion baseball, which typically runs from June to August in Wisconsin, predominantly is played by high school athletes. Wisconsin boasts a high level of participation, with 207 teams suiting up last season. Only three states had more squads registered.
Eau Claire Pizza Hut/Post 53 is typically among the best in the state, falling one game short last year of the state championship game and a third straight trip to the National Regional. The Pizzas won the state title in 2017 and finished as the runner-up in 2018.