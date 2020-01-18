It was the kind of game that UW-Eau Claire would have lost last season.
In 2018-19, if the Blugolds shot below 40% from the floor, they left the court disappointed. That was a team that needed to score to win games, but this year, things are different.
Despite shooting a paltry 30.6% from the floor, UWEC forced 25 turnovers and rode its lock-down defense to a 57-44 victory over UW-Stevens Point on Saturday night in Eau Claire.
“I didn’t think we got into a flow offensively, but you’re going to have those games,” Blugolds coach Tonja Englund said. “I keep reiterating to this team that last year we had trouble getting stops, but we could score and the games were in the 80s, but this year we have confidence that we can get the stops and that’s a difference maker in this league.”
The Pointers jumped ahead early, making shots against UWEC’s zone defense and took a 13-6 lead five minutes into the game, but Eau Claire adjusted, turning up the pressure on Stevens Point and wreaking havoc.
“They went into their full-court pressure and we became tentative,” Pointers coach Shirley Egner said. “We were obviously very, very careless with the basketball.”
The Blugolds went on a 13-0 run to capture the lead and never looked back.
“I really like where our defense is at right now,” Englund said. “We tried at the beginning of the year to have a lot of different defensive looks so that we’re really versatile in the conference season.”
Those 25 turnovers made a huge difference for Eau Claire, who attempted 62 shots, 25 more than the Pointers.
The lone offensive bright spot for Eau Claire came from Hallee Hoeppner, who shot 8 for 12 from the floor for a game-high 20 points.
“I always look at the box scores throughout our league and I look at the other stats, I look at the assists, the defensive boards, the offensive boards, the steals, it’s not just about scoring, and that’s where Hallee has really grown her game,” Englund said. “That’s why I believe she is the best player in our league, along with Anna. I think we have two of the best.”
Unfortunately, the game came at a cost for Eau Claire.
With 2:22 remaining in the second quarter, Maizie Deihl was fouled hard just outside the 3-point line and fell to the ground awkwardly, severely injuring her right arm. The 5-foot-8 Blugolds starter laid on the ground while team medics attended to her, using an air-cast to stabilize her injured arm.
“It’s always scary seeing a teammate go down and that wasn’t a pretty sight to see,” Hoeppner said. “She did a great job of making sure we stayed with the game plan. Our coach told us that she said to ‘get the win,’ before she left.”
Deihl, a Division II, University of Minnesota Duluth transfer, pointed to her teammates as she was stretchered off the court and taken to the hospital.
It’s heartbreaking,” Englund said. “She’s family. She is a wonderful Blugold and she’s found a home here. … You struggle to watch someone go through that, but we know that we have a strong support system for her and family and we’re going to help her get through it.”
Deihl is not going to be easy to replace for the Blugolds. She was third on the team in scoring with 7.1 points per game coming into Saturday night, but UWEC has plenty of depth and Englund is confident her group can make up for at least part of what Deihl brought to the court.
The Blugolds will return to action on Wednesday night when UW-River Falls comes to down for a 7 p.m. tip off.
UW-Eau Claire 57, UW-Stevens Point 44
Eau Claire (9-6, 4-1): Maizie Deihl 2, Hallee Hoeppner 20, Anna Graaskamp 8, Katie Essen 12, Katelyn Morgan 1, Kelsey Bakken 10, Megan Baer 4.
Stevens Point (7-9, 2-3): Carly Cerrato 12, Taylor Greenheck 8, Bailee Collins 9, Amber Baehman 8, Jessica Slowik 2, Jamie Pfeifer 5.
3-point goals: Stevens Point 6 (Cerrato 4, Baehman 2), Eau Claire 2 (Hoeppner, Baer).
Halftime: Eau Claire 32-22.