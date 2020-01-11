Megan Baer stands in the UW-Eau Claire Gold Room awaiting her first Blugolds post-game interview. She’s nervous. The 5-foot-9 freshman is just 13 games into her first year at Eau Claire and she’s not accustomed to talking after games.
“You better get used to it,” Blugolds coach Tonja Englund says.
Englund has high expectations for Baer this season and on Saturday afternoon Baer delivered for her coach, connecting on four clutch 3s to turn a close game into a sneaky 73-58 blowout of UW-Platteville in Zorn Arena.
It was a very strange outing that seemed far closer than the final score would indicate. The Blugolds jumped up 14-4 just six minutes into the game but couldn’t score the rest of the first quarter and fell into a funk in the second.
“We had a bit of a tough go,” Blugolds senior Anna Graaskamp said. “We started out pretty well, but kind of lost our lead for a little bit.”
Graaskamp was the only Blugold to find any sort of rhythm in the first half. She scored 13 points on 6 for 9 shooting, outscoring the next highest Blugold by 10 points heading into the break.
Out of half, Eau Claire got right back into it thanks to the big time shooting of Baer and her freshman teammate Jessie Ruden.
Baer hit back-to-back 3s from the top right of the arc late in the third quarter to turn a 43-41 deficit into a 47-43 lead and Ruden hit another 3 just as the fourth quarter started to give the Blugolds a nine-point cushion.
“They stepped up big and hit some big shots for us,” Graaskamp said.
Baer capped off the run with another 3 to give Eau Claire an 11-point lead with 8 minutes to go in fourth.
“When I get hot, I get hot,” she said. “It just makes me that much more confident.”
It was a great showing from the two freshmen who combined to go a perfect 6 for 6 from behind the arc. Both women set new career highs with Ruden scoring 14 and Baer scoring 12.
“I’m really excited about my freshmen,” Englund said. “I put a ton of time into recruiting them and a lot of times I think the people in the stands don’t really realize how hard we work to get our kids, but I spent a lot of time in Rochester and Apple Valley last year and for Jessie and Megan to come off the bench and play the way that I’ve seen them play, it just elevates our team.”
Baer brings a different kind of intensity to the team, according to Englund. She has a gritty, toughness about her that is different from some of the more finesse players that make up most of the Blugolds squad.
“Every once in a while you need someone that just wants the ball and wants to rise to the occasion,” Englund said of Baer.
It wasn’t just about Eau Claire’s youth though. The senior stars still did what they normally do, as Graaskamp scored a game-high 16 points and was followed by Hallee Hoeppner, who scored 15.
The Blugolds will return to action when they hit the road for a 7 p.m. game in Oshkosh on Wednesday.
UW-Eau Claire 73, UW-Platteville 58
Platteville: Maiah Domask 8, Morgan Horstman 13, Rachel Emendorfer 6, Maddy Williams 3, Kaite Asche 9, Erin McGrath 2, Allison Heckert 3, Jai Clemons 7, Malorie Johnson 1, Taylor Gilbert 6.
Eau Claire: Maizie Deihl 2, Hallee Hoeppner 15, Anna Graaskamp 16, Katie Essen 3, Kelsey Bakken 8, Jessie Ruden 14, Megan Baer 12, Elli Carver 3.
3-point goals: Platteville 8 (Hortsman 3, Emendorfer 2, Asche, Heckert, Clemons); Eau Claire 7 (Hoeppner, Ruden 2, Baer 4).
Halftime: Platteville 33-29.