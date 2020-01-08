When push came to shove, UW-Eau Claire women’s basketball turned to its All-American to make the difference in a critical rivalry matchup.
And why wouldn’t they?
Hallee Hoeppner, the Blugolds’ versatile star, carried the ball just outside the 3-point arc and matched up 1-on-1 with UW-Stout’s leading scorer, Shannan Watkins, with the game tied and under a minute left. Hoeppner went to work, utilizing her size advantage to back Watkins right to the basket and put up a strong layup. Bang, plus the foul.
A possession later, Blue Devils forward Lizzy Olsem’s shot went right over the hoop. Who was there to get it? Hoeppner, of course.
“That is an All-American,” UW-Eau Claire coach Tonja Englund said of Hoeppner. “It is a player who does absolutely everything for me.”
Stout had a handful of chances to respond but was never able to, while UW-Eau Claire hit its free throws to secure a 64-59 War on I-94 victory Wednesday night at Zorn Arena.
“We were really due for a big win,” Blugolds guard Maizie Deihl said. “We were talking about it all week and we were just ready to go.”
It was a critical early-conference victory for a Blugolds team who exited non-conference play at 5-5 and dropped the WIAC opener despite lofty expectations.
“When we have these, we can’t take steps backward,” Englund said. “We have to build on it.”
The rivalry matchup lived up to expectations, with action close throughout. The Blugolds ended the first quarter with a 17-15 lead after Elli Carver hit a layup in the closing seconds, but the Blue Devils put pressure back on UWEC with an 8-0 run to start the second. Stout built up a lead on the 3-point shot, hitting on 8 of 15 attempts in the first half and 4 in the second quarter.
“We shot the ball really well, which was nice for us in the first half,” UW-Stout coach Hannah Iverson said. “But then we cooled off.”
The Blue Devil lead extended to as large as eight points in the second, but the Blugolds worked their way back thanks largely to the effort of Deihl. She scored the final six points of the first half in just a 44 second span to shrink the deficit to 32-31 at the break.
“Starting the game, I was a little cold from 3, so I knew I needed to find a way to score,” Deihl said. “I just tried to take the ball to the rack a little bit.”
The squads went back to trading baskets in the third quarter, with neither team leading by more than four points in a period featuring four ties. The fourth was much of the same, with the squads entering the final minute tied at 58.
That’s when Hoeppner took over, finally ending a nearly two-minute scoring drought for both teams with her and-one basket.
“I just wanted to be aggressive,” Hoeppner said. “I’ve kind of been settling for either an inside drop-step of a 3 and I really wanted to get in the mindset to attack. I knew someone had to do it.”
While the Blue Devils turned to the outside shot, UW-Eau Claire did much of its damage inside. The Blugolds notched 28 points in the paint, largely fueled by Hoeppner and Anna Graaskamp. The duo finished with 19 and 16 points, respectively.
The result pushes both teams to 1-1 in conference as WIAC play enters its first full week of action. Both teams return to action on Saturday, with UW-Stout travelling to UW-Oshkosh for a 3 p.m. tip and UW-Eau Claire hosting UW-Platteville and 5 p.m.
“The crowd was awesome tonight in Zorn,” Hoeppner said. “I think we’ll kind of take this win and keep going from here.”