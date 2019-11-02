UW-Eau Claire women’s basketball head coach Tonja Englund called last season one of the toughest anyone in the program has ever been through.
It’s easy to see why.
The Blugolds entered the year knowing they’d be without point guard Kateyln Morgan, who tore her ACL for a second time in the summer prior. Then two days before the season another player went down with an ACL, this time forward Anna Graaskamp.
The hits didn’t stop when the schedule kicked off. Katie Essen, another one of the team’s main bigs, missed nearly half the team’s games too.
“If you put the three of them together it's about 30 points in scoring,” Englund said. “It’s two of our best defenders, it’s a key person in a point guard.”
The Blugolds were down to the single digits in available players at points last season. It’s no surprise the group didn’t live up to lofty expectations, a projected second-place finish based on the WIAC’s preseason poll. Instead, UW-EC finished in a tie for last place with UW-River Falls and UW-Stevens Point.
"We just couldn't sustain," Englund said. "Our roster was changing almost every single game."
The goals of this program were put on hold for a year, with a knowledge that they’d only lose one senior from the 2018-19 squad serving as a sort of silver lining. Now, the Blugolds are hoping they can find benefits from a lost season.
“We became closer as a family,” Englund said. “When you watch your players go through ACLs, concussions, a lot of traumatic injuries, you get closer as a team.”
The obvious long-term benefit of injuries is depth, as a good chunk of the Blugolds' returners have seen action on the floor. They also gained valuable lessons from the injured players, who worked as player-coaches during their season on the bench.
"Helping other players from that sideline last year I think definitely helped grow both me and Katelyn in our leadership positions," said Graaskamp, an Eau Claire Memorial graduate.
"You learn the game in a different way," Morgan added. "Hopefully this year it will be shown and we can transfer that knowledge."
And now the younger players are passing down those lessons, too.
"Seeing them transfer what they learned last year and try to help out our new freshmen this year, it's been really cool to see them grow as not just people on the floor but also leaders," Morgan said.
Despite the lack of team success, 2018-19 saw the emergence of a star for the Blugolds. Hallee Hoeppner moved out of her traditional position and into the post and blossomed into the WIAC player of the year. She led the conference with 18.3 points per game and was third with 7.8 rebounds per game. It was a huge jump after not even earning all-conference honors the year prior.
Englund said she expects Hoeppner will spend time with the smalls and bigs on the floor this season.
"Hallee and I had a great conversation about that," Englund said. "In my mind as a coach, how do you move someone off an All-American year? Her response is, 'I can play both, that's not a problem for me.'"
Also serving as an addition this season is guard Maizie Deihl, a Division II transfer from Minnesota-Duluth.
"Transferring can obviously be a little bit scary," Deihl said. "I'm just so lucky that is has been so smooth. The girls have been so welcoming."
Englund said she originally expected her current senior class to have its breakout last season, but that obviously went off the rails. Now, the group has a short period to take UW-Eau Claire to that next level. The Blugolds were picked fourth in the preseason league poll, but the talent that got them to a second-place expectations a year ago is still there.
"We're anxious, just like everyone else is out there, for us to get back on top and get back to the NCAA Tournament," Englund said. "We're used to that."
UW-Eau Claire kicks off its regular season on Friday at 5:30 p.m. against St. Scholastica. The Blugolds will also play an exhibition on Wednesday against Minnesota State-Mankato.