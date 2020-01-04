MENOMONIE — For the first 19 minutes it looked like UW-Stout’s 9-2 non-conference record was nothing more than an early season mirage. The Blue Devils opened conference play completely flat, shooting 26% from the floor against UW-Platteville on Saturday afternoon.
“I think it was jitters in the first conference game,” junior guard Liz Oswald said.
Then Katie Christopherson hit the game’s first 3-pointer with 42 seconds left in the half and the Blue Devils showed why they should be considered among the WIAC’s best, outscoring Platteville 25-14 in the third quarter en route to a 61-45 victory at Johnson Fieldhouse.
“Platteville has been ranked multiple times this season, so to come out and get a W like that with a statement, I think that gives the rest of the conference a huge statement that Stout women’s basketball is out to win this conference,” Oswald said.
It was just a week ago that the Pioneers were ranked No. 17 in D3Hoops.com’s Top 25 rankings, but Stout flexed its muscles in the second half and showed maybe the Blue Devils are the ones that deserve some national recognition.
Things, however, did look ugly in the first half. The Blue Devils couldn’t do much offensively but survived thanks to stingy defense and the play of 6-foot-3 forward Amber Fabeck, who scored eight points in the first half.
Heading into the break, the Blue Devils clung to a 21-18 lead thanks to Christopherson’s late 3.
“We tried to focus on the positives of our defensive rotations,” Oswald said. “Coach kept preaching to just believe in ourselves and get our teammates open and hit the open shot when we can.”
Oswald connected on three 3-pointers in the third quarter, scoring all 12 of her points in the frame.
Stout turned that three-point halftime lead into a 14-point lead entering the fourth quarter before an 11-point run to start the final frame put the Pioneers away for good.
“That’s a great Platteville team,” Stout coach Hannah Iverson said. “They’ve played close against some really good teams and they have some great wins, so this is a win we feel really really good about. I thought we put together a great game plan for them and our girls executed beautifully.”
The victory kept Stout a perfect 6-0 at home this season and 17-2 at Johnson Fieldhouse in Iverson’s first two seasons leading the Blue Devils.
“We practice in this place, we celebrate in this place, we fail in this place, this is an important place to us,” she said. “When we are here we try to protect it. We compete every single day in this gym and so this place holds a lot of pride for us and I think that’s a big piece of it.”
Stout is now 10-2 overall this season, tied with UW-La Crosse for the second best overall record in the conference behind UW-Whitewater, but non-conference play is a thing of the past and Iverson has her team focused on getting the WIAC’s bid to the NCAA tournament.
“Our conference is the best in Division III and we have a lot of teams that deserve to be in the NCAA tournament,” Iverson said, “but at the end of the year you can’t send the whole conference so we need to be able to seal our own ticket and keep things in our own hands.”
As for if they can win the conference, Oswald is confident in her young team.
“I definitely think we can win it all, I obviously believe that or I wouldn’t be playing,” she said.
The Blue Devils will have a chance to make it 2-0 in the conference when they head east to UW-Eau Claire on Wednesday for a 6 p.m. tip off.
“It’s another fight,” Iverson said. “Eau Claire is a great team, they have some great pieces back. They run a ton of sets and things like that, so defensively we need to be able to lock down and stop some of their big time scorers.”
UW-Stout 65, UW-Platteville 41
UW-Platteville (8-4, 0-1): Maiah Domask 14, Allison Heckert 2, Morgan Horstman 13, Malorie Williams 2, Aspyn Stewart 3, Kailey Harbort 2, Kaite Asche 4, Erin McGrath 1.
UW-Stout (10-2, 1-0): Liz Oswald 12, Shannan Watkins 4, Amber Fabeck 13, Emily Jacques 8, Haylee Yaeger 11, Lizzy Olsem 4, Katie Christopherson 9, Gina Palasz 4.
3-point goals: UW-Platteville 3 (Horstman 2, Stewart), UW-Stout 7 (Oswald 3, Fabeck, Christopherson 3).
Halftime: UW-Stout 21-18