UW-Eau Claire women's basketball was inches away from claiming a WIAC Championship title and the league's automatic qualifier to the Division III NCAA Tournament on its home floor.
With one second on the clock, Hallee Hoeppner was able to find Maizie Deihl with some space out of an in-bound play. The junior guard sent up a heave that would have sealed a victory at the buzzer, but it hit the backboard to the left of the basket and bounced back to the floor. Ball game, UW-Oshkosh 52, UW-Eau Claire 50.
It was the second opportunity for the Blugolds to at least equalize in the closing seconds, with the squad's final possession starting out of a timeout with 15.1 seconds remaining. Englund called a similar play to the one that got Hoeppner free for a game-winning 3 at the buzzer in the semifinals, but this time UW-Oshkosh was able to stifle a pick-and-roll attempt and bat the ball out of the preseason All-American's hands.
"We got the ball in the hands of the people I wanted it to be in," UW-Eau Claire coach Tonja Englund said. "Last game we hit the 3. This time, we had trouble getting the shot off."
The ball rolled to centercourt, where a handful of players fought for it until the Titans were called for a foul. That set up Hoeppner for the final in-bounds play, which led to a better shot than likely expected with the limited time remaining.
"With last second plays, and I felt this way as a player too, it shouldn't come down to that," Englund said. "You can over-analyze the last play, but there's a lot of things before that leading up to that. They had a couple of huge offensive boards where they got second shots and scored."
With the defeat, UW-Eau Claire's future now lies in the hands of the NCAA Tournament selection committee. While there is still some hope, the possibility of this being the end of the road for a stellar four-player senior class made for an emotional postgame experience in Zorn's Gold Room.
"We knew coming in and playing Oshkosh it would be a tight game," said Hoeppner, the crown jewel of the seniors. "But we fought and we tried. I'm really proud to be on this team and be a part of it. We really wanted to get to that next step, but I told the team, 'Just use this and remember how it feels. Use that for next year.'"
The Blugolds needed an impressive run late to stay within striking distance, with UW-Oshkosh going up by as much as eight in the final 10 minutes.
There was even some comfort for the Titans entering the final minute of action, holding the ball up 52-48. That was, until Hoeppner snagged a well-timed steal and strolled in for a layup the other way. UWEC forced another turnover on the ensuing possession, with senior Anna Graaskamp collecting the ball underneath the Blugolds' basket before Englund called a timeout.
"It's hard knowing that we were that close," said Graaskamp, an Eau Claire Memorial grad. "When that happens when a team goes ahead in a game like this, it's all about heart and coming out and playing and just putting all you have into the game. ... I'm just proud of how we fought."
The WIAC title marked the second straight for UW-Oshkosh and guard Brooke Freitag, an Osseo native. The former Thunder, who started for the Titans Saturday, has yet to fall short of a tournament title since jumping to the college level.
"(It's) even better than winning one in Oshkosh, I think," Freitag said of cutting down the nets so close to home.
Graaskamp led the Blugolds in scoring with 14 points, while Hoeppner had 13. Emma Miller topped the Titans with 15.
Englund said she'll make a push with the selection committee for an at-large bid for the Blugolds, focusing on both their strength of schedule and the strength of the WIAC as a league. She said she expects the WIAC to at least get two teams in, with UW-Whitewater getting an at-large. UW-La Crosse will likely also be considered.
"I would say that we're a bubble team," Englund said. "There's been years where I've been here where we've had four WIAC teams get in and they've won their first round games. ... I think this is a three or a four-deep conference this year and a lot of it just depends on how things play out with the other championship games."
The tournament field will be announced Monday.
UW-Oshkosh 52, UW-Eau Claire 50
UW-Oshkosh (18-10, 8-6): Olivia Campbell 6, Brooke Freitag 2, Leah Porath 10, Emily Miller 15, Nikki Arneson 14, Karsyn Rueth 5.
UW-Eau Claire (18-10, 10-4): Maizie Deihl 4, Jessie Ruden 2, Hallee Hoeppner 13, Anna Graaskamp 14, Katie Essen 7, Kelsey Bakken 10.
3-pointers: UW-Oshkosh 3 (Miller, Arneson, Rueth), UW-Eau Claire 3 (Deihl, Bakken 2).
Halftime: UW-Oshkosh 24-22.