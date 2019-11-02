MENOMONIE – UW-Stout women’s basketball has already blown by the rebuilding era at the start of Hannah Iverson’s reign as head coach.
Truthfully, there was no rebuilding era at all.
“The thing I didn’t want it to be for those girls was a rebuilding year,” Iverson said of her first season at Stout. “That was a great group of girls. We had three amazing seniors. That year we wanted to be really special for them.”
The Blue Devils, picked to finish seventh in the conference last season, exceeded expectations in nearly every category. UW-Stout went 7-7 in conference play, good for fourth in the league, and hosted a playoff game for the first time since the 2013-14 season.
Stout won ten straight games to start the season for the first time in program history, got two players on the league’s all-conference first team and gave UW-Oshkosh a run for its money in the second round of the WIAC Tournament. Pretty good for a squad that went winless in conference play a season prior.
So, it’s fair to say a tone has been set.
“She definitely has high expectations for us,” said guard Becky Fesenmaier, a Spring Valley native. “I think we totally carry those over ourselves, too. As upperclassmen, we bring those to our underclassmen.”
The smooth transition started with the players as people, Iverson said. There wasn’t any drama or push back as the roster came together as not only teammates, but friends. And on the floor, the women were ready to work.
“The thing about these girls, their competitive fire is there,” Iverson said. “Now we just have to keep finding ways to win.”
Those lessons will need to be passed down considering nearly half this year’s roster are freshmen, including three locals in Menomonie’s Lindsey Johnson, Rice Lake’s Paitlyn Tiefs and River Falls’ Melanie Carli.
While the eight novices learn the ropes, the 10 returners can build on their initial repertoire with Iverson.
“I feel I’m more knowledgeable than in what we did last year,” forward Emily Jacques said. “I’ve been through the motions, I’ve done everything. It’s easier to teach our underclassmen.”
Jacques, Fesenmaier and the rest of the Blue Devils upperclassmen have production to make up for following the graduation of the program’s top two scorers from 2018-19, Bailey Diersen and Kyncaide Diedrich.
Next in line is Amber Fabeck, an All-WIAC honorable mention pick last year, and Shannan Watkins, who averaged 8.2 points as a junior.
“They’re tough shoes to fill, but that’s the same at the end of every senior year,” Iverson said. “You lose seniors and its next man up. That’s what you have to establish as a coach.”
UW-Stout kicks off its season on Friday as part of a doubleheader with the men’s program. The women begin the festivities at 5:30 p.m. against UW-Superior.
“The goal for us is to enjoy the process,” Iverson said. “With a lot of young girls we have to be able to understand that there’s a learning curve to this and not settle for that and not make excuses for that, but grow with that. ... We have to take those steps to be ready for a grueling WIAC conference.”