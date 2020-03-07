Chippewa Valley hockey fans are getting quite the bargain with all the free extra hockey they’ve seen over the past two days.
Twenty-four hours after Chippewa Falls boys hockey fell in a thrilling double-overtime state semifinal in Madison, UW-Eau Claire women’s hockey played an extra 18 and a half minutes of their own.
But just like with the Cardinals, the added time only added to the Blugolds' frustration at the end.
UW-River Falls’ Kora Torkelson scored off a redirect in overtime to lift the Falcons to a 2-1 victory against UW-Eau Claire Saturday in the WIAC Championship at Hobbs Ice Arena. The game-ending goal secured the Falcons’ first league tournament title since 2017 and ended a two-year reign for UWEC.
“If you’re telling me we have to learn this lesson now and understand what this feels like now, I’d rather do this than a week later,” UW-Eau Claire coach Erik Strand said, alluding to the upcoming NCAA Tournament.
UW-Eau Claire would not have received an automatic qualifier to the NCAA Tournament with a win since the WIAC does not have the necessary membership to earn an AQ. But another victory against a highly-ranked team would have helped keep them among the top schools in the country in the system used to select at-large bids, the PairWise.
The at-large selection system is based entirely on this formula, which compares teams based on record against common opponents, head-to-head competition and RPI.
The 10-team NCAA Tournament features seven automatic qualifiers, so the top three remaining teams in the PairWise will get the call. Strand was looking at the updated rankings in his office immediately after the game, one of likely many check-ins he’ll make over the weekend.
UW-Eau Claire entered Saturday ranked No. 3 in the country in the PairWise, which fluctuated throughout the day based on results. The Falcons have a great chance of making the tournament as well, entering the day No. 6.
“Obviously it hurts not getting this, but ultimately the goal is a national championship,” Blugold forward Elizabeth Bauer said. “We’re just going to have to get back to work on Monday.”
The NCAA Tournament’s field will be announced Monday at 9 a.m.
“I feel like we’re going to be in,” Strand said. “I think the body of work that we put onto the ice up to this moment is enough where we’ll be playing next week.”
UW-Eau Claire opened the game's scoring nine and a half minutes into action. Ella Ierino fired off a shot from the point that just squeezed through a window over a River Falls defender’s shoulder and found the top right corner of the net.
After a scoreless second period, the Falcons got their equalizer on the power play. Hailey Herdine took a wrister from the left wing that was redirected by Callie Hoff and whizzed by Blugold goalie Erin Connolly’s feet with nine minutes and 43 seconds remaining in regulation.
Herdine fired off the shot that led to the game-winning goal as well, collecting the puck from the left point after a pair of passes off a faceoff. The puck bounced off a skate to the right side of the crease, where Torkelson was left alone.
“That’s a very potent team,” Strand said. “Eight of the top 10 scorers in our league are over there. You just know every night’s going to be a special night, frankly, whether you win or lose.”
UW-Eau Claire boasts a 22-4-2 record heading into the selection show and secured its first WIAC regular season title in program history with a win against UW-River Falls on Feb. 21. That accomplishment didn’t make it any easier to watch the Falcons skate off the Hobbs ice holding the O’Brien Cup Saturday.
“That trophy’s been with us the last two years,” Strand said. “I took another picture of it today. I know how much it means to the group. … It hurts. There’s a reason why we play for that thing. You can tell by the atmosphere back here.
“I told them, ‘It’s going to hurt, but let’s feel this now and understand what we’re capable of and what we need to do now.’”
UW-River Falls was playing without the WIAC’s leading scorer, Eau Claire native and former ECA Star Abigail Stow. The sophomore forward hasn’t suited up since the Falcons’ regular season finale against the Blugolds on Feb. 22.
UW-River Falls 2, UW-Eau Claire 1
UWRF 0 0 1 1 — 2
UWEC 1 0 0 0 — 1
First period: 1, UWEC, Ella Ierino (Emily Bauer, Taylor Treu), 9:35. Third period: 2, UWRF, Callie Hoff (Hailey Herdine, Erica Schramel), 10:17 (pp). OT: 3, UWRF, Kora Torkelson (Hoff, Herdine), 18:34.
Shots on goal: UW-River Falls 6-6-5-9-26; UW-Eau Claire 11-8-7-11-37. Penalties: UW-River Falls 5 for 10 minutes; UW-Eau Claire 2 for 4 minutes. Goalies: UW-River Falls: Sami Miller (37 shots, 36 saves); UW-Eau Claire: Erin Connolly (26 shots, 24 saves). Records: UW-River Falls 21-5-2, 9-3-0; UW-Eau Claire 22-4-2, 10-1-1.