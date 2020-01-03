UW-Eau Claire women’s hockey has gotten accustomed to battling the elite of the Midwest, but Friday’s challenger was from, well, a tad bit further.
The Blugolds welcomed an international opponent in Team China to Hobbs Ice Center Friday afternoon, becoming the latest foe for the Chinese in its months-long North American tour.
“It’s just really cool to know this team is maybe going to play the USA team some day,” Blugolds forward Hanna Zavoral said.
The contest was culmination of a process than began in the summer and featured a bit of jumping through hoops according to head coach Luke Strand. UW-Eau Claire needed to file for an exception with the NCAA to even play the game since the program had already scheduled its allotted two exhibition matchups when Team China approached UWEC. Strand said the opportunity was too good to pass up.
"This was unique," Strand said. "I'm glad (the NCAA) allowed it to happen because it was a good experience for us."
No one with the Blugolds seemed to know what to expect competition-wise but the matchup was close throughout, with overtime needed to break a scoreless tie. China’s Maddie Woo finally found the back of the net on a redirected shot from the point 2:24 into the extra frame to seal it.
“It was great competition,” UWEC goalie Erin Connolly said. “They’re really good at finding the puck and finding open areas of the ice.”
China isn’t exactly known for its hockey program; the women are ranked 20th in the world by the International Ice Hockey Federation and have only qualified for the Olympics three times, with the latest coming in 2010.
There’s been serious efforts to grow the game in recent years though, especially considering the next Winter Olympic games will be played in Beijing. A handful of players who suited up in Hobbs will likely be on the Chinese Olympic team, which will qualify thanks to being the host nation.
Once the country landed the Olympics, China officially set a goal to get 300 million citizens participating in winter sports by 2022. Professional teams have helped push hockey in China, with the since-defunct Canadian Women’s Hockey League even adding a pair of teams in China in 2017.
On the women’s side, there’s optimism considering the international landscape of the sport. Unlike with men’s hockey, where countries like Russia, Finland and Sweden have established themselves as elite, women’s hockey has been largely dominated by the United States and Canada.
And there’s at least some history to build on, with the Chinese taking fourth in the Olympics in 1998. It has finished seventh the other two times the country has qualified.
“They’ve been pretty aggressive,” Strand said. “They’ve made it known they want their team to medal.”
Strand said he expects UW-Eau Claire will host China again next season in a matchup that will likely feature more fanfare and a night timeslot.
For the Blugolds, Friday’s exhibition offered a low-stakes contest in what’s been an intense season so far. UW-Eau Claire is 10-2-1 and ranked fifth in the country. Its only two losses have come to Hamline and Gustavus Adolphus, ranked No. 10 and 4, respectively.
With nearly a month between NCAA contests, Friday helped the Blugolds work out some kinks developed over the holidays.
“After this game we were all like, ‘Wow, it’s really nice to have this exhibition game,’” Zavoral said. “Practice can prepare you, but there’s nothing like playing a real game."
But mostly, it offered an exciting chance to suit up against international competition, something unusual for players at the Division III level.
“It’s not something a lot of teams get to do,” Connolly said. “It’s definitely a really special game we were able to play and getting to represent our city and our state as well as trying to represent our country.”
The thick of the WIAC slate is approaching, with only three non-conference games remaining on the schedule. The Blugolds are already 3-0 on the year in the WIAC, with one win against archrival UW-River Falls already under their belt, but still have a lot of work to do to earn a second straight bid to the NCAA Tournament.
“We kind of look back on the first half of the season and everything that we’ve accomplished and still feel there’s room for improvement,” Connolly said. “There’s still room to grow.”