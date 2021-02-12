Ellie Clayton and Jessie Ruden each scored 18 points as UW-Eau Claire women's basketball rolled to an 89-71 victory against rival UW-Stout Friday night in Menomonie. The win keeps the Blugolds perfect on the year, having earned sweeps of both UW-La Crosse and the Blue Devils at the midway point of their regular season.
Maizie Deihl also flirted with a double-double, finishing with 16 points and nine rebounds. Katie Essen added 14 and Tyra Boettcher notched 11 for UW-Eau Claire, the last remaining undefeated women's basketball team in the WIAC.
Ruden continued her hot start to the season from 3-point range, hitting on four of her six attempts from deep.
UW-Stout, which entered the series with UW-Eau Claire undefeated, had four players score in double digits. Liz Oswald and Tess Johnson each had 15 points, while Anna Mutch had 12 and Haylee Yaeger added 10.
UW-Eau Claire was a step ahead from the jump, holding an 11-point advantage after the first quarter and a 15-point lead at the break. That lead expanded to 20 late in the third quarter, and while UW-Stout did make a push in the final frame, the Blue Devils never got closer than 12 the rest of the way.
The Blugolds have won the last four War on 94 matchups, earning a pair of season sweeps. They have a two-game cushion in the WIAC West Division standings, with the Blue Devils sitting at 2-2 and UW-River Falls and UW-La Crosse both posting 1-3 marks.
Eau Claire will play UW-River Falls in next week's series. Stout turns its attention to UW-La Crosse.
UW-Eau Claire 89, UW-Stout 71
UW-Eau Claire (4-0): Jade Ganski 3, Katie Essen 14, Maizie Deihl 16, Jessie Ruden 18, Tyra Boettcher 11, Courtney Crouch 9, Ellie Clayton 18.
UW-Stout (2-2): Haylee Yaeger 10, Lizzy Olsem 2, Liz Oswald 15, Tess Johnson 15, Anna Mutch 12, Sam Schaeffer 5, McKenzie Johnson 4, Lauren Arenz 5, Erin O'Brien 3.
3-point goals: UW-Eau Claire 8 (Deihl, Ruden 4, Boettcher, Crouch, Clayton), UW-Stout 6 (Oswald 2, T. Johnson, Mutch, Schaeffer, M. Johnson).
Halftime: UW-Eau Claire 44-29.