The UW-Eau Claire women’s basketball team needed to survive a run to stay unbeaten, but the Blugolds were up to the task.
Eau Claire staved off rival UW-Stout’s rally on Wednesday, holding on for a 78-71 victory at the McPhee Center.
The Blugolds led by 15 points at halftime, spurred by a big second quarter, but the Blue Devils methodically chipped away at the advantage in the second half. Stout opened the third quarter with an 8-0 run to pull within seven points of the lead.
But Eau Claire kept the Blue Devils at arm’s length for a while before Stout’s 13-4 run in the fourth quarter cut the lead to 70-66.
Maizie Deihl scored four straight points for the Blugolds from there, and although Stout cut the deficit to four again in the final 10 seconds, there wasn’t enough time left.
Katie Essen scored a game-high 23 points to lead Eau Claire. The win pushed the Blugolds to 3-0 on the young season and to the top of the WIAC’s West Division. Stout and Eau Claire entered the matchup with matching 2-0 records.
“First of all, credit to Stout. I thought they did some good things, really pressuring us and challenging us on the boards to get back into the game,” Eau Claire coach Tonja Englund said. “What’s interesting about us is that we’re scoring in the high 70s and I don’t think we really shot the ball that well tonight, and we still managed to put up 70. The difference on Friday is us finishing better and doing a much better job of rebounding and keeping them off the free throw line.”
The two teams will play a rematch on Friday in Menomonie.
For now, the Blugolds are off to a first-place start in the WIAC.
“It feels great,” Essen said. “It’s good to know that all the time we put in in the offseason, those long four months, is paying off. It’s really satisfying to see all the work we’ve put in pay off right now.”
Eau Claire had built its large lead mostly in the second quarter, where it outscored Stout 24-11. The Blugolds shot 67% from the field in the period, and made 4 of 5 tries from beyond the arc.
The Blue Devils were able to claw back in the third quarter by outrebounding Eau Claire 9-4 and making 10 of 14 free throw attempts. The Blugolds also fell into a short slump from 3-point range, missing all six of their attempts in the quarter after shooting well in the second quarter.
Essen, a senior forward, did almost all of the Blugolds’ scoring in the third quarter, posting 11 of the team’s 15 points. She played a big role in holding off Stout down the stretch.
“Credit to Katie Essen. She played like a senior today, she played like a senior down the stretch,” Englund said. “She played a lot of minutes. She had a tough defensive assignment, and especially in these games, that’s what I’m doing is leaning on my players that have been in a lot of these types of tough games.”
Tess Johnson scored 15 points, all off 3-pointers, to lead Stout. Liz Oswald added 13 points of her own.
Deihl finished with 17 points for the Blugolds, and Jessie Ruden added 14 points. Freshman forward Jade Ganski had 10 points and eight rebounds.
UW-Eau Claire 78, UW-Stout 71
Stout (2-1, 2-1): Haylee Yaeger 7, Lizzy Olsem 8, Liz Oswald 13, Tess Johnson 15, Anna Mutch 7, Sam Schaeffer 7, McKenzie Johnson 3, Lauren Arenz 2, Erin O’Brien 9.
Eau Claire (3-0, 3-0): Jade Ganski 10, Katie Essen 23, Maizie Deihl 17, Jessie Ruden 14, Tyra Boettcher 8, Katelyn Morgan 2, Ellie Clayton 4.
3-point goals: Stout 8 (Johnson 5, Oswald, Schaeffer, Johnson), Eau Claire 6 (Ganski 2, Deihl 2, Ruden 2).
Halftime: Eau Claire 42-27.