The third time proved the charm for the UW-Eau Claire women's basketball team against UW-Stout this season, as the Blugolds came out of their Wednesday WIAC tournament semifinal with a win after losing both regular-season matchups to the Blue Devils.
Blugold coach Tonja Englund credited the Stout squad with driving Eau Claire to improve.
"One of the things I learned as a coach, and a player, is that you credit the opponents who make you better," Englund said after the game, naming the Stout team as one who pushed the Blugolds this year.
"We're still playing, that's how much we love what we're doing right now."
She complimented the team chemistry among the Blugolds, and indicated having a large fan contingent at Stout Wednesday night seemed to give the Blugolds a lift. She noticed head coaches from other Blugold teams in the crowd, several student athletes, and one or two university administrators.
The Blugolds will try to ride that momentum when they head south to UW-Whitewater Friday to face the Warhawks for the WIAC championship. The Blugolds will take on a Warhawk team playing in the championship game for the third time in four seasons.
Looking ahead, fans may be heartened to remember Eau Claire won a prior contest against Whitewater Jan. 22 with a score of 81-71, after losing to the Warhawks Jan. 8, 73-64.
Whitewater entered this year's WIAC tournament with the top seed. The Warhawks bested UW-Oshkosh 67-59 Wednesday at home to earn the trip to the conference championship.
The Blugolds return to the tournament championship game for the second time in the past three seasons. They fell to UW-Oshkosh 52-50 in the 2020 final. They're seeking their first title since 2003.