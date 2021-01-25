The UW-Eau Claire women’s basketball team was close last season.
Agonizingly close.
The Blugolds saw their attempted buzzer beater miss by just inches in the WIAC championship game, resulting in a 52-50 loss to UW-Oshkosh on Eau Claire’s home court.
The defeat denied Eau Claire an automatic berth to the NCAA tournament, and when the field was revealed, the Blugolds were left on the outside looking in after not receiving an at-large spot.
That feeling hasn’t gone away since.
“That was the end of February last year, and I don’t think there’s a day that’s passed that I haven’t thought about that,” Blugolds coach Tonja Englund said. “The way that it ended was hard. It was for all of us.”
Beginning Feb. 3, the Blugolds will get a chance to do something about it.
Eau Claire will aim to take the next step when it hits the court for its truncated season in February. Motivation will not be in short supply.
“We had a really good end to the year last year,” Blugolds senior Katie Essen said. “We wish we could have won that game, but I think that’s driving us even more to make sure we get back to that same spot and this time we win it. We’re all really excited to get playing. We’re putting in the work right now to make sure we can get back to that game and win it this time, hopefully get to the NCAA tournament.”
To do so, the Blugolds will need to replace some key cogs in their lineup. That starts with filling Hallee Hoeppner’s shoes. The forward was a first team All-American as a senior, leading Eau Claire in scoring and rebounding.
“A first team All-American is not something that you replace overnight,” Englund said. “The credit to Hallee, I think, that she passed on to this group is that when Hallee got here as a freshman, she wasn’t an All-American until she was a junior. She developed into that, it took a lot of hard work. So the players that I still have here got an opportunity to witness that. That happened because of how much time Hallee put in, and that’s been passed on to this group.”
The Blugolds’ top two scorers from a year ago — Hoeppner (14.5 points per game) and Anna Graaskamp (11.3 ppg) — were both part of the senior class. But there are some contributors back in the fold, including Essen. The senior from Farmington, Minn., is a defensive leader and averaged 8.2 points per game last winter.
Jessie Ruden saw significant playing time as a freshman last year and averaged eight points per game. Senior Maizie Deihl (six ppg) started at times for the Blugolds last year too.
Eau Claire went 18-10 last winter, finishing 10-4 in WIAC play.
The returning group will play an up-tempo style in its pursuit of another shot at the WIAC title. It would be a new look for the Blugolds, who were fifth in the WIAC in scoring last year but third in scoring defense.
“I think this team will be more north and south, more up and down, more press and run,” Englund said. “I want to see us become a better defensive team this year, but I think we’ll have a different look on offense which is going to be pretty fun and exciting.”
The Blugolds host UW-La Crosse on Feb. 3. All of Eau Claire’s games will be played at the McPhee Center due to COVID-19 testing at the team’s usual Zorn Arena home.
Eau Claire will play home-and-home series against each of the three teams in the newly-formed West Division — UW-Stout, UW-La Crosse and UW-River Falls — as well as a crossover series with East member UW-Oshkosh.
While things will look much different, the Blugolds are just excited to be playing basketball again. They’ve been waiting since Feb. 29, after all.
“We weren’t sure if we were going to play or what the situation was going to be,” Essen said, “so finding out that they’ve created some type of schedule gives us a lot of hope and excitement that we’re going to have a couple games to play at least. I couldn’t ask for anything more.”