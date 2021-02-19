The UW-Eau Claire women's basketball team faced perhaps its toughest task of the season on Friday night.
Trailing UW-River Falls 41-32 at halftime, the Blugolds needed to respond in a big way to remain unbeaten.
And that's exactly what they did.
The Blugolds (6-0) outscored the Falcons 43-16 after halftime to secure a 75-57 win in River Falls. Eau Claire held River Falls (1-5) to 13 points in the third quarter and only three in the fourth.
Katie Essen scored a career-high 26 points and tallied seven rebounds to lead Eau Claire. Maizie Deihl added 16 points of her own.
After holding a five-point lead following the first quarter, the Blugolds went cold in the second. Eau Claire shot 38% from the field in the second quarter, while River Falls caught fire and made 65% of its shots. The Falcons outscored the Blugolds 28-14 in the period.
But Eau Claire opened the third quarter with a 7-3 run to pull within five points of the lead, and later seized the lead with an 8-0 spurt to end the period. After Ellie Clayton's free throw put the Blugolds ahead 55-54, they never trailed again.
The Blugolds held the Falcons without a field goal for the entire duration of the fourth quarter.
Eau Claire closed out regular season action against the WIAC West Division with a perfect 6-0 record. The Blugolds will face East Division leader UW-Oshkosh twice next week to close out the regular season.
UW-Eau Claire 75, UW-River Falls 57
Eau Claire (6-0): Jade Ganski 3, Katie Essen 26, Maizie Deihl 16, Jessie Ruden 10, Tyra Boettcher 5, Courtney Crouch 3, Ellie Clayton 12.
River Falls (1-5): Taylor Crissinger 8, Colie Justice 6, Jenna Zeman 14, Macy Nilsen 12, Bethany Vasecka 3, Haley DeSouza 9, Katelyn Karch 2, Sydney Hein 3.
3-point goals: Eau Claire 5 (Deihl 2, Ruden 2, Ganski), River Falls 6 (DeSouza 3, Crissinger, Zeman, Nilsen).
Halftime: River Falls 41-32.