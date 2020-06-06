Chloe Wanink’s stellar career with Wofford women’s basketball didn’t end the way she hoped. Unfortunately for the former Cameron Comet, it didn’t even end with her on the court.
Wanink, who remains atop the local career prep scoring chart, was fouled while going up for a layup with a minute and change remaining in the Terriers’ Feb. 13 matchup with East Tennessee State.
Wanink went down and needed assistance to get off the court floor and back to the team’s training room. Having already torn an ACL once in her collegiate career, she recognized the pain instantly. This time, it was her other knee.
“I knew right when it happened that I’d done it again,” Wanink said. “It was unfortunate, but it happens.”
Her family watched from the crowd, in attendance for that Thursday contest in preparation for the weekend’s Senior Day festivities. Her college playing career ended that night, and without the team’s leading scorer, the Terriers struggled down the stretch. Wofford dropped two of its final four regular season games to teams it beat previously before bowing out in the first round of the Southern Conference Tournament with a loss to Furman.
It’s an unfortunate end, but doesn’t tarnish the historic legacy Wanink leaves in Spartanburg, S.C.
Wanink, the Leader-Telegram’s 2015 All-Northwest Player of the Year, finished second in Wofford history in career points. She holds the Terrier record for single-game points at 40, a record she nearly broke this season with a 39-point outing against Erskine. She knocked down eight 3-pointers in the first game of her senior season, setting a Wofford single-game record while helping the team nearly upset Auburn.
She was named the Southern Conference Preseason Player of the Year prior to her senior season and shot 47.4% from 3-point range in that fifth and final campaign, slotting her third in the nation and just 0.6% behind leader Madisen Parker of Bowling Green.
Wofford head coach Jimmy Garrity inherited Wanink when he arrived on campus for her sophomore year. She jumped off the page early when he started to do some self-scouting of his returning players.
“One thing that stands out, she can doggone score the ball,” Garrity said. “Then you start coaching her and now you start seeing her work ethic and the things she works on and getting in practice outside out regular practice hours. She has a routine, I’m telling you, she has a great routine.
“She had a chance to break all the scoring records here. I don’t have any doubt she would have done it if her injury had not happened.”
After becoming one of the top players in Wofford history, it’s surreal to think she nearly didn’t play at Wofford at all.
Wanink verbally committed to North Dakota State as a high school freshman, but the Bison underwent a coaching change her junior year that thrust her back into the recruiting pool. After a summer of AAU ball, she chose Wofford as her new future home prior to her senior season.
“It all worked out,” Wanink said. “I’m a big believer in everything happens for a reason. ... I knew I always wanted to go someplace out of Wisconsin, some place where I didn’t know anyone and could make a new name for myself.”
Not that the name she built on the basketball court in Wisconsin was anything to run away from. In addition to being the area’s all-time career scoring leader, she also holds the top two single-season scoring totals. She averaged 28.9 points as a senior, scoring at least 30 in 17 of the Comets’ 26 games, and was a two-time first team All-Northwest selection in addition to player of the year honors.
“She was a coach on the floor for me,” former Cameron coach Tom Moon said following her senior year. “I knew what she told me was happening on the floor, we needed to adjust to it. I’d even ask her at halftime what she’s seeing that I’m not.”
At Wofford, she built up a stellar reputation once again.
“She’s going to be a Hall of Famer, for sure,” Garrity said. “First ballot that she’s eligible to do that, she’s going to get in. I’m excited to see her come back and see where she’s been and all the things she’s accomplished since then. I’m really proud of her. She left a legacy that’s going to last here a long, long time.”
Wanink experienced some memorable victories in her senior year prior to her injury, including a home win against Wofford’s rival, Furman, and a road triumph against a strong Samford team. She also got the chance to play back in her home state thanks to the Wofford staff scheduling a non-conference contest with Wisconsin in November.
“I’m very thankful to my coaches for getting that game hooked up,” Wanink said. “They knew my family and fans and stuff don’t really have the opportunity some of my other teammates have to come and watch me as much. So they had been talking for a couple years, ‘If we can get a game at Wisconsin, would you want that?’ I was like, ‘Of course.’ They got that all situated, and it was amazing. It kind of felt like high school again, playing in front of a bunch of people I knew.”
Wanink is back in Cameron, now a few weeks out from wearing a full leg brace. She said she’s in the strengthening phase, allowing her to walk and do some body weight exercises.
Originally, she planned on preparing to launch her professional basketball career overseas this summer. But with the coronavirus pandemic, she said she felt that path was more uncertain than usual.
Instead, she’s set to go into coaching. Wanink said she’s been offered a graduate assistant job by Division II University of Mary in Bismarck, N.D. She’s planning on getting her master’s in clinical mental health counseling, a two-year program.
“I’m in the works of signing the last bit of paperwork, having interviews with the athletic director and stuff,” Wanink said. “But I’m pretty sure that that’s going to happen.”
The move likely brings an end to her playing career, something Wanink said was a difficult decision. But the opportunity was too good to pass up, especially not knowing when she’d be able to travel overseas searching for a contract.
And funnily enough, she’ll end up in North Dakota after all.
“That’s what my dad said,” Wanink said. “’You’re going to start it there, and now you’re going to end it there.'”