Rice Lake alum Brooke Olson has been named a Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Division II All-American for the 2021 season after leading the University of Minnesota-Duluth women’s basketball team to a conference title and NCAA tournament appearance.
“We congratulate the 10 members of the 2021 WBCA NCAA Division II Coaches’ All-America team for what they have accomplished in this challenging season,” said WBCA Executive Director Danielle Donehew said in a news release. “These young women have worked to elevate their teams and themselves to an elite level of competition. Through their exceptional talents on the basketball court, they have also lifted the women’s game.”
Olson was also picked as a second team All-American by the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association. It was the second consecutive season that the junior was named an All-American by the WBCA. She was a third team pick last year by the D2CCA.
She led the Bulldogs and the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Athletic Conference in scoring at 21.9 points per game. This figure was seventh in all of Division II. She shot 53.5% from the field and 84.2% at the foul line. Olson led UMD with 30 made 3-pointers on the season, knocking down shots from distance at 39.5%. She also averaged a team-high 7.8 rebounds a contest.
Olson credited her continued growth this season to becoming more of a threat from outside and working on her guard skills, she said in an interview with the Rice Lake Chronotype heading into the NCAA tournament. Over the long offseason, Olson worked to become more consistent scoring away from the post.
“I need to have all three dimensions,” she said. “I need to be able to score inside, need to be able to hit the three and I need to be able to drive. We really focused on me turning more into a guard instead of just a post player to have the triple threat action.”
Olson was the NSIC North Player of the Year this season and a first team All-NSIC pick for the second straight year in leading the Bulldogs to a 9-1 regular season mark. They then rattled off three straight tournament victories to claim the NSIC tournament championship, after which Olson was named the tournament’s most valuable player. The conference title locked up a third straight trip to the NCAA tournament for the Bulldogs.
With the pandemic canceling last year’s NCAA tournament, Olson said the team was determined as ever to have a successful playoff run when given the chance this year.
“That’s just a credit to our coaches and our work ethic,” Olson said. “Not being able to play in the NCAAs last year because of COVID and everything being canceled and not knowing what this season was going to look like, we just put our heads down and went to work.”
Olson scored a game-high 31 points and pulled down 14 boards in leading UMD past Emporia State in a NCAA central regional quarterfinal. She then had 28 points and 11 rebounds in a loss to Nebraska-Kearny in the regional semifinals, ending the Bulldogs season.
During her time with the Rice Lake Warriors, Olson was a Big Rivers All-Conference selection three times and was the conference’s player of the year for the 2017-18 season. She was also the All-Northwest player of the year that season.