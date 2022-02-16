The UW-Eau Claire women’s basketball team made a convincing argument for a No. 2 seed in the WIAC tournament with its decisive 73-53 victory over UW-Platteville Wednesday night at Zorn Arena.
The Blugolds trailed the Pioneers 16-15 at the end of the first quarter, but outscored them 28-4 in the second quarter to pull away.
“I think we definitely played together the whole game and that second quarter we just found each other on offense, locked down on defense, and did everything we needed to do,” Blugolds guard Jessie Ruden said. “So that was a big momentum switch. Everyone definitely contributed in different ways, and it was a really fun game to play together.”
Ruden and Courtney Crouch led the game in scoring with 17 points apiece. Kylie Mogen added 15 points and nine rebounds for the Blugolds. Pioneer Allison Heckert led her team with 16 points.
Eau Claire snapped a two-game losing streak with the victory.
“We talked about just improving and learning something, and (that lesson) definitely looks like it’s been used from those past tough games,” Blugolds coach Tonja Englund said. “Those lessons from those tough games before got us to where we are.”
She also said it helped the team to get back to Zorn Arena for the night. Englund noted the crowd atmosphere and the band’s presence helped provide some energy to her team.
UW-Stout’s loss to UW-La Crosse likely helped strengthen the Blugolds’ case for the No. 2 seed. Eau Claire finished the regular season with a 9-5 record in the WIAC, good for second place in the standings, while Stout went 8-5. The top two seeds will receive a double bye into the semifinals, while the Nos. 3 and 4 seeds receive a single bye.
After the end of the contest, the Blugolds were awaiting the scheduled phone call for conference tournament seeding.
Asked after the game if she had a preference for her team’s first opponent in the tournament, Englund said that her team would be prepared for whomever they get.