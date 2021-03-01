The final score may not show it, but UW-Eau Claire women’s basketball was tested Monday night.
The top seed in the entire WIAC Tournament, the Blugolds found themselves down seven points late in the first quarter and in the early stages of the second in the WIAC quarterfinals.
But the Blugolds responded, looking like the class of the conference in a resounding victory.
UW-Eau Claire stretched its lead out over the course of the final three quarters, topping out at a 27-point advantage late, in an 81-56 victory against UW-Platteville at the McPhee Strength and Performance Center.
“We’ve had slow starts here for a couple of games, and I’m not real pleased about that to tell you the truth,” UW-Eau Claire coach Tonja Englund said. “I think a true championship team has got to come to play right off the get. The positive is that it seems our second quarters, offensively, is when a lot of times we break out.”
Four Blugolds players scored in double digits, led by the team’s two sharpshooters, sophomore Jessie Ruden and freshman Jade Ganski. Ruden hit on all four of her 3-point attempts, while Ganski went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc. They tied for the game high with 18 points each.
“When you get a stat sheet as a coach and you see that a freshman and a sophomore have led you in a WIAC Tournament game, that’s pretty exciting,” Englund said.
“This is Jade’s first conference tournament game ever and that’s a great sign for the future.”
The Blugolds finished strong in both the first and second quarters, something that was needed given the early deficits the team dug itself into in each frame. UW-EC was shooting in the low-30s in terms of percentage in the first before a quarter-closing seven-point run in the final 1:35 secured an 18-18 tie. Ruden hit the equalizer with 19 seconds on the clock on a dazzling turnaround jumper.
The Pioneers put pressure on the Blugolds again in the second. UW-Platteville went up by as much as seven on two occasions, the second on a Maiah Domask basket with 5:53 remaining in the half. But UW-Eau Claire responded by shutting out its foe for five minutes of play, mounting a 16-0 run in that span. That spurt expanded to a 21-2 run by the halftime buzzer, with UW-Eau Claire taking a 42-30 advantage at the break thanks to a buzzer-beating Ganski 3-pointer.
“I think that a lot of it is our conditioning,” Englund said of the strong finishes to quarters. “I think as games go on, later in quarters, we continue to push the tempo. Maybe teams can stick with us early, but because of our conditioning and because we push tempo, sooner or later we’re going to start to break away.”
The Blugolds expanded that lead to 17 by the end of the third quarter thanks to a 10-2 run. They scored the first five points of the fourth quarter on a Maizie Deihl 3-pointer and a pair of Courtney Crouch free throws and led by at least 18 points the entire rest of the way.
Deihl had 16 points for the Blugolds, doing much of her damage on cuts inside. Courtney Crouch scored 10 points. Ganski secured a double-double with 12 defensive rebounds.
Domask had 15 points and 15 rebounds for the Pioneers.
The Blugolds will be back at the McPhee Center Wednesday to play UW-Whitewater at 7 p.m. in the WIAC semifinals. The team will have home-court advantage throughout the tournament by virtue of winning its division and earning a tie-breaker over East Division champion UW-Oshkosh.
“This year everyone’s in the conference tournament,” Englund said. “There’s no byes. You’ve got to win three games in five days, so home court advantage I’d say this year is probably more critical than any other year. That’s what I think we’ve really embraced. Let’s win this and let’s win it at McPhee. In a year that’s really been an odd year we’ve continued to pivot and turn and embrace what we have to.”
The Warhawks advanced to the semis with a 66-49 victory against UW-Stout on Monday. They went 4-2 in the regular season, finishing second in the East Division.
“The other side of the bracket, the other pod, I’ve been able to watch quite a bit of,” Englund said. “Whitewater has done a great job of keying in and really getting their press better as the year has gone along. They get a lot of points off of turnovers on their press. ... I think the key to the game is we’ve got to be able to take care of the ball.”
UW-Eau Claire 81, UW-Platteville 56
UW-Platteville (2-7): Maiah Domask 15, Taylor Gilbert 10, Allison Heckert 3, Jai Clemons 3, Caitlyn Tipton 10, Kaylee Meyers 5, Aspyn Stewart 4, Addison Baierl 2, Sarah Mueller 2, Lara Anger 2.
UW-Eau Claire (8-1): Jade Ganski 18, Katie Essen 6, Maizie Deihl 16, Jessie Ruden 18, Tyra Boettcher 2, Holly Wiste 2, Courtney Crouch 10, Ellie Clayton 7, Olivia Ganser 2.
3-point goals: UW-Platteville 3 (Heckert, Clemons, Meyers), UW-Eau Claire 12 (Ganski 6, Deihl, Ruden 4, Crouch).
Halftime: UW-Eau Claire 42-30.